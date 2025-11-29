Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

Before you say anything, you definitely need to give serious consideration to the words you choose to use, especially when you are in front of your partner or sweetheart. In the event that this does not occur, the adverse effects may disrupt the tranquility of the home. Given that Saturn is currently positioned in the ninth house of your Moon sign, it is possible that you will be given a project at work that you have been looking forward to for quite some time. Because of this, you will experience joy now that you have been entrusted with that responsibility, and the glow will make your face look more attractive. Therefore, you should keep working hard in order to make the most of this wonderful period. Regarding their academic performance, pupils may be subjected to a reprimand of some type from their parents or other adults in their lives this week. Throughout the course of the week, this will cause you to feel unsettled. For this reason, you should steer clear of anything that could set you up for difficulties right from the start.