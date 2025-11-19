Supreme Court Invalidates Provisions Of Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021

Delivering the judgment, the CJI said the court had reviewed the provisions of both the earlier Ordinance and the 2021 law. “We have compared the provisions of the Ordinance and the 2021 Act, and it shows that all provisions struck down, with minor tweaking, have been re-enacted again,” he said. “Thus, we have held that the provisions of the 2021 Act cannot be sustained as it violates separation of powers and judicial independence. It amounts to legislative overriding without curing any defects and binding judgment… It falls foul. Thus, it is struck down as unconstitutional.”