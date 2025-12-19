CBI can't Prosecute Mahua Moitra in 'Cash-for-query' Case : Court

Moitra sought a restraint on the CBI from acting on the sanction order, including filing a chargesheet, while her petition was pending. The CBI had submitted its report to the Lokpal in July after registering an FIR on March 21, 2024, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, following a reference from the Lokpal. The agency has alleged that Moitra accepted bribes and other undue benefits from Hiranandani, including accusations of sharing her Lok Sabha login credentials. These claims have been denied by MP Moitra.