Delhi HC Orders Confidentiality On CBI Report In Mahua Moitra Cash-For-Query Case

Court disposes of plea after Moitra alleges media was alerted after report filed before Lokpal.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sanandita Chakraborty
Updated on:
Mahua Moitra
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi HC orders CBI and all parties to maintain confidentiality over report submitted to Lokpal in Moitra case.

  • Moitra alleged media was tipped off after CBI filed the report; court disposed of her plea.

  • FIR, based on BJP MP Dubey’s complaint, alleges Moitra took bribes from Darshan Hiranandani to ask targeted parliamentary questions.

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and all concerned parties to maintain confidentiality regarding the agency’s report submitted to the Lokpal in connection with the alleged cash-for-query case involving Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.

According to PTI, Justice Sachin Datta issued the direction while disposing of Moitra’s petition, in which she alleged that the media was informed immediately after the CBI filed its report. “I’ll make it clear by saying that confidentiality be maintained” the judge said, adding that a detailed order would follow.

Moitra’s counsel told the court that while they were not seeking a take-down order, the provisions of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, along with the authority’s own circular, must be followed.

'Donald Trump', 'Lord Rama' In Bihar SIR: Mahua Moitra Sharpens Opposition Attack on EC

BY Outlook News Desk

The CBI had submitted its report to the Lokpal last month after registering an FIR in March 2023 against Moitra and Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani under the Prevention of Corruption Act, based on a reference from the Lokpal. The case stems from allegations by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey that Moitra accepted bribes and undue favours from Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament targeting industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per PTI.

The allegations also include claims that Moitra compromised parliamentary privileges and posed national security risks by sharing her Lok Sabha login credentials. The Lokpal will now examine the CBI’s findings to decide on further action.

Moitra, expelled from the Lok Sabha in December 2023 for “unethical conduct” retained her Krishnanagar seat in the 2024 general elections, defeating BJP’s Amrita Roy.

Indians Hold Up Their Identity Papers - File Photo
NRC 2.0: Mahua Moitra Challenges ECI’s Bihar Electoral Poll Revision In SC

BY Avantika Mehta

Published At:
