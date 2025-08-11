Delhi HC Orders Confidentiality On CBI Report In Mahua Moitra Cash-For-Query Case

The CBI had submitted its report to the Lokpal last month after registering an FIR in March 2023 against Moitra and Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani under the Prevention of Corruption Act, based on a reference from the Lokpal. The case stems from allegations by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey that Moitra accepted bribes and undue favours from Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament targeting industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per PTI.