Delhi High Court To Hear Mahua Moitra’s Plea Against Lokpal’s Sanction For CBI Chargesheet

In her petition, Moitra sought the quashing of the November 12 order issued by the Lokpal of India, which authorised the CBI to proceed against her.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi High Court To Hear Mahua Moitra’s Plea Against Lokpal’s Sanction For CBI Chargesheet
TMC MP Mahua Moitra Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Delhi High Court on Tuesday announced that it will hear on November 21 a plea by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.

  • The pleas has been filed to challenge Lokpal’s decision to grant the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) permission to file a chargesheet against her in the alleged cash-for-query scandal.

  • In her petition, Moitra sought the quashing of the November 12 order issued by the Lokpal of India, which authorised the CBI to proceed against her.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday announced that it will hear on November 21 a plea by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra challenging the Lokpal’s decision to grant the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) permission to file a chargesheet against her in the alleged cash-for-query scandal.

A bench comprising Justices Anil Khetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar scheduled the hearing for Friday to allow time to review the Lokpal’s order, which has been submitted to the court in a sealed cover.

In her petition, Moitra sought the quashing of the November 12 order issued by the Lokpal of India, which authorised the CBI to proceed against her. She contended that the sanction was flawed, violated the Lokpal Act, and amounted to a serious breach of natural justice.

The plea claimed that although her arguments and submissions were formally invited, they were entirely disregarded in issuing the sanction order. The Lokpal reportedly dismissed them as premature, stating they would be addressed at a later stage.

Related Content
Related Content

Moitra argued that the sanction reduced the Lokpal’s role to a mere “rubber-stamping of the investigation report,” ignoring her defence and granting permission to file a chargesheet.

“The Lokpal not only has the power to direct filing of a closure report under Section 20(7)(a) of the Lokpal Act, but has a duty to fairly consider the defence of the RPS (respondent public servant) at this stage itself so that a fair and reasoned decision is taken on whether the case necessitates the filing of a chargesheet or a closure report,” the MP noted in her petition.

She further alleged that the Lokpal precluded the possibility of filing a closure report without weighing her defence, and instead summarily approved the chargesheet, causing prejudice to her.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra | - PTI
TMC MP Mahua Moitra Criticises Amit Shah Over Security Failures Amid Delhi Blast Probe

BY Outlook News Desk

Meanwhile, Moitra has requested an interim stay on the sanction order. She has also sought to restrain the CBI from taking any steps under the order, including filing a chargesheet, while her plea is pending.

The CBI had submitted its report to the Lokpal in July regarding the alleged cash-for-query scam involving Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani. The agency had registered an FIR on March 21, 2024, against both individuals under the Prevention of Corruption Act, following a reference from the Lokpal.

The allegations include Moitra engaging in corrupt practices such as accepting bribes and other benefits from Hiranandani to compromise her parliamentary duties and potentially endanger national security by sharing her Lok Sabha login credentials. The Lokpal is expected to decide the next steps based on the agency’s findings.

Moitra, who represented Krishnanagar in the last Lok Sabha, was expelled from the House in December 2023 for “unethical conduct,” a decision she is contesting in the Supreme Court. She retained her seat in the 18th Lok Sabha by defeating BJP candidate Amrita Roy in the 2024 general elections.

The Lokpal issued directions to the CBI after receiving its preliminary inquiry findings regarding allegations made against Moitra by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. Dubey had claimed that Moitra sought cash and gifts from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for raising questions in Parliament targeting industrialist Gautam Adani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and others.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 4: Domestic Action Underway

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IRE Chase Level Ground Against BAN

  3. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Rain Cuts NZ Vs WI Clash To 34-Overs Scrap

  4. India A Vs Oman, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars: Harsh Dubey's Half-Century Helps IND A Seal Semi-Final Spot

  5. Chitwan Rhinos Vs Karnali Yaks, Nepal Premier League 2025: Ravi Bopara's Heroics Helps CHR Chase Down 167

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  3. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner To Meet Again In Title Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh: Flood-hit families continue to struggle for shelter, livelihood, and basic relief

  2. Mumbai’s Lifeline Stalls: How A CNG Breakdown Brought The City’s Auto-Rickshaws To A Halt

  3. CPI(M) Launches 1,000-km 'Bangla Bachao Yatra' To Counter TMC And BJP Ahead Of 2026 Polls

  4. Day In Pics: November 18, 2025

  5. Tejashwi To Hold Meeting With RJD MLAs To Discuss Future Course Of Action After Poll Drubbing

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 25 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. UN Security Council Backs Trump’s Gaza Plan, Approves International Stabilisation Force

  5. India to Gain from US Tariff Rollback on Select Farm Goods: Commerce Ministry

World News

  1. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  2. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. Pakistan, Jordan Vow Deeper Defence Cooperation As King Abdullah II Begins Landmark Visit

  5. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

Latest Stories

  1. 46 Independent Filmmakers Demand Fair Screenings For Indie Films After Limited Release Of Kanu Behl’s Agra

  2. ED Raids Al Falah University In Probe Linked To Red Fort Blast Case

  3. Bison OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mari Selvaraj's Dhruv Vikram Starrer Sports Drama

  4. Live-Action Moana Teaser: Catherine Laga'aia Plays The Titular Role While Dwayne Johnson Reprises His Role As Maui

  5. Former Indian Envoys Warn Hasina Death Verdict Deepens Bangladesh’s 'Very Polarised' Climate

  6. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

  7. November 18, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  8. ‘There Was Less Cohesiveness In The Alliance’: Shakeel Ahmad On Congress Defeat In Bihar