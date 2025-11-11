TMC MP Mahua Moitra Criticises Amit Shah Over Security Failures Amid Delhi Blast Probe

Mahua Moitra on Tuesday criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the blast near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday night.
In a post on X, Moitra wrote, "India needs a capable Home Minister not a full-time Hate Campaign Minister. Isn't it @AmitShah's duty to protect both our borders as well as our cities? Why is he failing so spectacularly on all counts?" Her comments came a day after a high-intensity blast near the Red Fort in Delhi left several people dead and many injured, triggering questions over policing and intelligence gaps.
The over the deaths and injuries caused by the car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi. Chief Justice B. R. Gavai, speaking on behalf of the judiciary, extended condolences to the families of those killed and injured, calling the incident “a tragic reminder of the need for vigilance and unity.”
Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said the vehicle was slow-moving and stopped at a traffic signal when it exploded, damaging nearby cars. Officials reported no nails, shrapnel, wires, chemicals, or other suspicious materials at the scene, and no craters were observed. Six cars, two e-rickshaws, and one autorickshaw were destroyed. Ten fire tenders brought the blaze under control by 7:29 pm.
With PTI inputs