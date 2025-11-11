NIA Takes Over Red Fort Blast Probe as Death Toll Rises to 13

The NIA has officially taken charge of investigating Monday night’s Red Fort blast that killed 12 people.
The handover indicates the Centre suspects a terror link behind the explosion in a car near the Red Fort metro station.
Home Minister Amit Shah chaired back-to-back meetings to review national security and the ongoing probe.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been handed over the investigation into a blast near the Red Fort from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday, according to sources.
Given that the NIA is only allowed to investigate terror-related cases, it is evident that the government views the explosion, which has so far claimed 12 lives, as a terrorist attack.
"The blast case has been handed over to the NIA," a source said.
The decision was made just hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah assessed the state of security in the nation's capital and other regions in the wake of the explosion.
Another security assessment meeting has been scheduled on Tuesday afternoon by Shah.
Top investigative authorities are looking into the explosion and will conduct a thorough investigation, according to the home minister.
At least 12 people were killed and multiple vehicles were destroyed when the explosion occurred in a slow-moving vehicle at a traffic signal close to the Red Fort metro station on Monday night, according to officials.