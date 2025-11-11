Red Fort Blast: Trinamool Says 'Incompetent Home Minister Amit Shah Must Resign'

AITC calls for Amit Shah’s resignation after deadly Delhi blast.
Party highlights repeated failures in handling terror attacks under BJP rule.
Criticism includes past incidents, Parliament breaches, and PM Modi’s absence.
The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has called for the immediate resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the wake of the deadly blast in Delhi on November 10, which killed more than 12 people. In a press conference, the party criticised the government’s handling of internal security and alleged a pattern of negligence under the current administration.
The AITC statement pointed out that the attack involved a slow-moving car laden with explosives, with preliminary intelligence suggesting the use of an improvised explosive device (IED). When asked about the nature of the incident, Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly responded, "It is very difficult to say what caused the incident." The party questioned how the Home Minister could ensure national security if he was unable to identify the nature of the attack, asking, "If he does not know, then who will know? Where are the intelligence reports? Where is the assessment mechanism? This is complete abdication of duty. He must RESIGN immediately!"
The party emphasised that Delhi Police operates under the Union Home Ministry, asserting that there was no room for deflecting responsibility. They stated, "The blast took place in the capital city, under the Home Minister’s direct watch. How are such grave lapses being allowed? What kind of security apparatus is this that cannot prevent an attack at the Centre of the country’s political and administrative nerve system?"
The press conference also highlighted the recovery of nearly 350 kg of explosives and an assault rifle from Faridabad, Haryana, on the morning of the attack. The party described this as part of a disturbing pattern, saying, "What was once restricted to border areas has now entered the National Capital. This is a direct failure of the BJP Government."
The AITC cited several past incidents to argue that the government had repeatedly failed to prevent attacks despite claiming to prioritise national security. These included the Gurdaspur attack in 2015, the Udhampur attack in 2015, the Uri attack in 2016, the Pathankot attack in 2016, the Pulwama attack in 2019, and the Pahalgam attack in 2025. The party alleged that the government failed to act on intelligence, respond effectively, or take responsibility for these incidents.
Criticism also extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The AITC noted that after the Delhi blast, the Prime Minister left for a two-day visit to Bhutan, asking, "Is there no shame? Is there no sense of responsibility to the citizens of the country?" They also referenced the Prime Minister’s delayed visit to Manipur following ethnic violence, which resulted in at least 260 deaths and displacement of over 60,000 people, stating, "If this is not abandonment of citizens, what is?"
The party further criticised statements and policies of the government, including the Prime Minister’s 2020 claim that "Na koi hamari seema mein ghus aaya hai, na hi koi ghusa hua hai," and demonetisation, which they said had failed to curb terrorism and extremism. They also highlighted the impact of the Agniveer scheme on the armed forces, citing personnel shortages and declining defense expenditure.
The AITC pointed to security lapses in Parliament, citing the 2023 breach where intruders entered using passes issued by a BJP MP, as well as the 2001 Parliament attack under a BJP-led government, arguing that these incidents reflected a pattern of institutional vulnerability. The party concluded that "the country is paying the price for a government obsessed with propaganda and optics instead of governance and security. The people deserve answers. The families of the victims deserve accountability. The nation deserves leadership, not excuses."