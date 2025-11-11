Red Fort Blast: Trinamool Says 'Incompetent Home Minister Amit Shah Must Resign'

The AITC statement pointed out that the attack involved a slow-moving car laden with explosives, with preliminary intelligence suggesting the use of an improvised explosive device (IED). When asked about the nature of the incident, Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly responded, "It is very difficult to say what caused the incident." The party questioned how the Home Minister could ensure national security if he was unable to identify the nature of the attack, asking, "If he does not know, then who will know? Where are the intelligence reports? Where is the assessment mechanism? This is complete abdication of duty. He must RESIGN immediately!"