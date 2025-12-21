Trump Plans Aggressive Expansion Of Immigration Crackdown In 2026

The Trump administration is gearing up for a significantly intensified immigration enforcement push in 2026, backed by a massive $170 billion funding surge for ICE and Border Patrol through September 2029—far exceeding their prior annual budgets of around $19 billion. Officials outlined plans to hire thousands of additional agents, construct new detention centers, increase pickups of immigrants from local jails, and collaborate with private companies for tracking undocumented individuals, according to statements from White House border czar Tom Homan on December 21, 2025.