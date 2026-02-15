2026 Winter Olympics: Canadian Curling Contingent Engulfed In Controversy
Canada’s women’s curling team at the Milan Cortina Olympics was accused Saturday of the same violation that prompted an expletive-laden outburst from a Canadian men’s curler a day earlier. The latest accusation in a controversy that has divided the curling community led to more tense moments on the ice at the Cortina Curling Center. In the first end of the women’s game against Switzerland, which the Swiss ultimately won 8-7, officials called a foul, saying that skip Rachel Homan had touched her stone again after releasing it. In curling, that’s known as “double-touching,” and it’s against the rules.
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
6/7
7/7
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE