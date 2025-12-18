NIA Arrests Kashmir Resident In Red Fort Blast Case; Ninth Arrest So Far

The National Investigation Agency arrested a Kashmir resident in connection with the Red Fort blast case, taking the total number of arrests to nine.
The accused is alleged to have played a role in the conspiracy and logistical support for the IED blast near the Red Fort.
The investigation is ongoing, with the NIA probing wider links and possible involvement of extremist networks.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested a resident of Kashmir in connection with the Red Fort blast case, marking the ninth arrest in the matter, officials said.
According to the agency, the accused was involved in the conspiracy and execution of the improvised explosive device (IED) blast that took place near the historic Red Fort in Delhi. The blast, which occurred during a period of heightened security, had triggered concerns over national security and led to a detailed probe by central agencies.
The NIA said the arrested individual was apprehended after sustained investigation and analysis of technical and forensic evidence. He is believed to have played a key role in facilitating logistics and coordination linked to the attack. The agency added that further interrogation is underway to identify additional links and operatives involved in the case.
Earlier, the NIA had arrested eight other accused, including individuals suspected of providing shelter, transport, and financial assistance to those directly involved in planting the explosive device. Investigators have also uncovered alleged connections between the accused and extremist networks operating across regions.
The blast, which caused damage in the vicinity of the Red Fort but did not result in any casualties, prompted authorities to enhance security measures across the national capital. The case was subsequently handed over to the NIA due to its national security implications.
Officials said the investigation remains ongoing and further arrests are possible as the agency continues to unravel the broader conspiracy behind the attack.