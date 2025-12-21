RSS Has No Enemies, Misconceptions Driven by Campaigns: Bhagwat

RSS chief says opinions on the Sangh should be based on reality, not narratives, as centenary outreach continues.

  • Mohan Bhagwat said misconceptions about the RSS stem from “misleading campaigns” and narrow interests.

  • He reiterated that the Sangh has no political agenda and works for the protection and betterment of Hindu society.

  • Bhagwat said outreach sessions in four cities aim to present the RSS’s reality and prepare society to become a ‘Vishwaguru’.

Mohan Bhagwat, the president of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, stated on Sunday that some people had misconceptions about the organisation because of "misleading campaigns".

Speaking at an event at the Science City auditorium here to commemorate the RSS's centenary celebrations, Bhagwat stated that while the Sangh has no enemies, individuals "whose shops of narrow interest" will close if the organisation expands.

A person has the right to create an opinion about the RSS, he said, but that judgement should be grounded in reality rather than "narratives and secondary source information."

"In order to bring the reality in front of people, lecture and interaction sessions have been organised in four cities of the country," Bhagwat said.

Maintaining that the RSS does not have any political agenda, he said the Sangh works for the betterment and protection of the Hindu society.

He asserted that the country will again become ‘Vishwaguru’, and "it is the duty of the Sangh to prepare the society for the purpose".

The RSS has been holding such sessions as part of the centenary celebrations in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. 

