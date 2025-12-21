RSS Has No Enemies, Misconceptions Driven by Campaigns: Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat, the president of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, stated on Sunday that some people had misconceptions about the organisation because of "misleading campaigns".



Speaking at an event at the Science City auditorium here to commemorate the RSS's centenary celebrations, Bhagwat stated that while the Sangh has no enemies, individuals "whose shops of narrow interest" will close if the organisation expands.