Police say agencies are searching for gunman Faisal Karim Masud amid political tension after youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi’s killing.

No Specific Lead on Hadi Murder Suspect: Bangladesh Police
  • Bangladesh Police said they have “no specific information” on the whereabouts of prime suspect Faisal Karim Masud.

  • Police ruled out personal enmity and said the murder appears “politically motivated”, with no proof yet linking any party.

  • Hadi’s killing triggered nationwide unrest, including vandalism and stone-pelting at the Indian mission in Chattogram.

Bangladesh Police has said they have no "specific information" on the whereabouts of the prime suspect in the killing of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

The comments were made the day after Hadi's Inqilab Mancha party gave the interim administration a 24-hour deadline on Saturday to make "visible progress" in apprehending those who killed him.

Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khandaker Rafiqul Islam stated that law enforcement agencies are actively searching for Faisal Karim Masud, the gunman in the shooting, during an emergency press conference held at the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday, according to the UNB news agency.

“We do not have specific information about Faisal's last location. Our forces and intelligence agencies are working to obtain it,” he said, adding that there was no reliable information suggesting the suspect had left the country.

The IGP cautioned that criminals often spread rumours about their whereabouts. Islam also said no concrete evidence has yet emerged linking any political party to the murder.

"However, efforts are underway to gather accurate data,” he said.

According to Detective Branch (DB) chief Shafiqul Islam, there didn't seem to be a personal reason for the murder; thus, on the surface, it seemed to be politically motivated. "We are examining all possible angles," he added. Hadi, a well-known leader of the student-led demonstrations that overthrew the Awami League administration led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last year, was a contender for the general elections on February 12.

On December 12, masked gunmen shot the 32-year-old Inqilab Mancha spokesperson in the head during an election campaign in the Bijoynagar neighbourhood of central Dhaka. On Thursday, while receiving treatment in Singapore, he passed away.

His passing sparked attacks and vandalism throughout Bangladesh, including Thursday's stone-hurling at the home of the Assistant Indian High Commissioner in Chattogram.

Hadi was laid to rest on Saturday amid tight security beside the grave of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam near the Dhaka University mosque.

