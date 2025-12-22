No Specific Lead on Hadi Murder Suspect: Bangladesh Police

According to Detective Branch (DB) chief Shafiqul Islam, there didn't seem to be a personal reason for the murder; thus, on the surface, it seemed to be politically motivated. "We are examining all possible angles," he added. Hadi, a well-known leader of the student-led demonstrations that overthrew the Awami League administration led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last year, was a contender for the general elections on February 12.



On December 12, masked gunmen shot the 32-year-old Inqilab Mancha spokesperson in the head during an election campaign in the Bijoynagar neighbourhood of central Dhaka. On Thursday, while receiving treatment in Singapore, he passed away.