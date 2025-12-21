India Suspends Visa Services In Bangladesh's Chittagong Amid Unrest After Youth Leader’s Killing

India has indefinitely suspended visa operations at the Indian Visa Application Centre in Chittagong following heightened security concerns in Bangladesh.
Authorities said visa services will remain closed until further notice.
Security was tightened at Indian diplomatic and visa facilities in other Bangladeshi cities.
India on Sunday suspended visa operations at the Indian Visa Application Centre in Bangladesh’s second-largest city, Chittagong, until further notice amid heightened tensions following the death of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, local media reported.
Hadi, a key figure in the student-led protests last year that resulted in the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government, was a candidate in the February 12 general elections.
He was shot in the head by masked gunmen on December 12 during an election campaign in Dhaka’s central Bijoynagar area and died on Thursday while undergoing treatment in Singapore.
His death sparked attacks and vandalism across Bangladesh, including stone-pelting at the residence of the Assistant Indian High Commissioner in Chattogram on Thursday.
Indian visa services in Chittagong have been suspended indefinitely, the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) was quoted as saying by The Dhaka Tribune on Sunday.
The decision took effect on Sunday following a recent security incident at the Assistant High Commission of India in Chittagong.
According to the IVAC, all Indian visa-related services in the port city will remain closed from December 21 until further notice.
The statement added that a fresh announcement on reopening the visa application centre would be made after a review of the security situation.
On December 20, security was stepped up at the Indian Assistant High Commission and the visa application centre in Bangladesh’s Sylhet city.
The enhanced security measures were put in place to ensure that "no third party can exploit the situation", Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) of the Sylhet Metropolitan Police Saiful Islam was quoted as saying by The Dhaka Tribune on Saturday.
Hadi, 32, was laid to rest on Saturday amid tight security beside the grave of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam near the Dhaka University mosque.
Tens of thousands attended the funeral prayers, and ahead of the ceremony, crowds raised anti-India slogans such as “Delhi or Dhaka - Dhaka, Dhaka” and “brother Hadi’s blood will not be allowed to go in vain”.
