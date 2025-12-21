Centre Denies Mining Interests Behind Aravalli Notification Changes

The ministry countered that the notification incorporates only areas identified by the Rajasthan government as "Aravalli hills" based on geological features, while explicitly prohibiting mining in notified zones. It referenced the Supreme Court's 2022 directive in the MC Mehta case to finalize the Aravalli boundaries after decades of ambiguity, noting that previous notifications relied on outdated 1992 and 2003 lists that included non-hilly revenue villages. The amended definition, the ministry said, rectifies these anomalies to enable better enforcement of existing bans on mining and non-forest activities in true hill areas.