Centre Denies Mining Interests Behind Aravalli Notification Changes

MoEFCC denies mining or real estate push behind Aravalli redefinition, calls it compliance with SC orders.
December 18 gazette excludes certain Delhi-NCR areas based on Rajasthan's geological input, maintains mining bans in core zones.
Congress, AAP allege favouritism toward lobbies; Centre insists on scientific demarcation for effective protection.
The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) strongly rejected allegations that a recent notification redefining the Aravalli hills was influenced by mining or real estate pressures. In a detailed statement, the ministry asserted that the December 18 notification, excluding certain areas in Delhi, Gurugram, and Nuh from the ecologically sensitive Aravalli zone, strictly complies with Supreme Court orders and Rajasthan government recommendations, without any intent to facilitate commercial activities.
The clarification follows sharp criticism from opposition parties and environmentalists, who accused the Centre of diluting protections for the ancient Aravalli range to benefit mining companies and builders. Congress leader Pawan Khera and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal claimed the move would open vast tracts to quarrying and construction, exacerbating groundwater depletion and air pollution in the NCR region.
The ministry countered that the notification incorporates only areas identified by the Rajasthan government as "Aravalli hills" based on geological features, while explicitly prohibiting mining in notified zones. It referenced the Supreme Court's 2022 directive in the MC Mehta case to finalize the Aravalli boundaries after decades of ambiguity, noting that previous notifications relied on outdated 1992 and 2003 lists that included non-hilly revenue villages. The amended definition, the ministry said, rectifies these anomalies to enable better enforcement of existing bans on mining and non-forest activities in true hill areas.
Environmental groups remain sceptical, pointing to ongoing illegal mining cases in Haryana and Rajasthan despite prohibitions. The Supreme Court is monitoring compliance, with the next hearing scheduled for early 2026.