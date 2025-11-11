Supreme Court Expresses Condolences Over Red Fort Blast Victims

The Supreme Court offered condolences to families of those killed and injured in the Red Fort blast.
Chief Justice B. R. Gavai said the judiciary stands in solidarity with the victims and upholds the rule of law.
The court observed a moment of silence to honour the victims and reiterated its commitment to justice and citizens’ safety.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and injuries caused by the car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi. Chief Justice B. R. Gavai, speaking on behalf of the judiciary, extended condolences to the families of those killed and injured, calling the incident “a tragic reminder of the need for vigilance and unity.”
In a statement, the Chief Justice said, “No words can truly ease the pain of such loss. The judiciary stands in solidarity with the bereaved and remains committed to upholding justice and the rule of law.”
The Supreme Court held a brief silence in memory of the victims and reaffirmed that the legal system will continue to work toward ensuring accountability and the protection of citizens’ lives and liberties.
A car exploded near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening, setting multiple vehicles ablaze outside the Lal Qila Metro Station. The blast occurred at 6:52 pm in a Hyundai i20 near Gate No. 1, leaving 13 dead and 20 injured.
Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said the vehicle was slow-moving and stopped at a traffic signal when it exploded, damaging nearby cars. Officials reported no nails, shrapnel, wires, chemicals, or other suspicious materials at the scene, and no craters were observed. Six cars, two e-rickshaws, and one autorickshaw were destroyed. Ten fire tenders brought the blaze under control by 7:29 pm.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that “all angles” are being investigated. Teams from the Delhi Crime Branch, Delhi Special Branch, NSG, NIA, and FSL have launched a thorough probe, including examining nearby CCTV footage.
Following the explosion, major cities including Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Hyderabad, and states such as Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand were placed on high alert.