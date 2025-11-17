Red Fort Blast Accused Amir Rashid Ali Sent to 10-day NIA Custody

Delhi court grants 10-day NIA custody of Amir Rashid Ali, whose Hyundai i20 was used in the Red Fort blast.
The November 10 explosion killed 13 and injured dozens; driver Umar Nabi had alleged links to a “white-collar” terror group.
Court premises placed under extraordinary security with RAF teams on standby during Ali’s production
Amir Rashid Ali, a suspect in the Red Fort explosion, was placed under 10 days of NIA custody by a Delhi court on Monday.
At the Patiala House Court complex, the accused was brought before the Principal District and Sessions judge under severe security.
The court was off-limits to members of the media.
"Personnel from the Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed in and around the court complex," said a police officer, adding that anti-riot gear-equipped teams were on standby to prevent any untoward incident.
On November 10, a car carrying explosives detonated close to the Red Fort in the nation's capital, killing thirteen people and injuring dozens more.
The vehicle was driven by Umar Nabi, a doctor from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, who had ties to a "white collar" terror group that was disrupted with the discovery of explosives, mostly from Faridabad, Haryana.
The Hyundai i20 that detonated was registered in Ali's name, according to officials, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained him on Sunday.