Saints And Scoundrels: Outlook's Portraits Of Influence

From Nehru to Narendra Modi, Outlook has profiled the people who shaped key political and cultural moments in Indian history

O
Outlook Bureau
Updated on:
Updated on:
People Like Them
Nehru and the Unseen Lion: (Left) In a post-truth world of politics, it is a necessary intervention to talk about the good and the bad both and about the context of the times that Jawaharlal Nehru belonged to. (Right) The Emergency has been invoked many times and there are a lot of stories from those days. Outlook recounts them and looks at the continuing political rhetoric surrounding the Emergency
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Outlook's profiles have gone beyond biographies, tracing public figures within the political, moral and historical context.

  • Taken together, these portraits form a record of how personalities have shaped Indian institutions and how, in turn, institutions have shaped these individuals.

Politicians, industrialists, actors, sportspersons, or celebrities dreaded making it to the Outlook cover. It was mostly infamy, fraud, scam, dereliction of duty, political failure or fall from grace that made people cover-worthy. Of course, we celebrated success and people doing incredible work too, but the majority of them were there on the cover for their notoriety.

All the prime ministers of the country, both past and present like Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh have probably been the most frequent to grace the magazine’s cover. The present prime minister Narendra Modi would be the most talked about politician in the last 30 years and he has been on Outlook’s cover on many occasions.

We are presenting a few here to trace the crest and trough of the Modi wave. Sports stars like cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, M. S. Dhoni and shooter Abinav Bindra have been featured for their achievements. Bollywood icons like Shah Rukh Khan, A. R. Rahman and Deepika Padukone have all been there.  

Narasimha Rao
Narasimha Rao Photo: Outlook Archive
info_icon

Under Siege: The hawala controversy gets mired in mutual recriminations as Narasimha Rao’s detractors seek to turn his pre-election weapon back on him.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Photo: Outlook Archive
info_icon

When Vajpayee, in defence of Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, made statements like “if innocent people had not been burnt alive (in Godhra), the tragedy in Gujarat could have been averted” and described Islam (as practised today) as being run with the help of jehadis.

Related Content
Related Content
Manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh Photo: Outlook Archive
info_icon

An embattled Manmohan Singh fails to give a convincing defence of his government’s actions

Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi Photo: Outlook Archive
info_icon

Tea Going Cold Fast: Has PM Narendra Modi become a man caught in his own hype, wooing the world but quite losing the plot at home?

Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi Photo: Outlook Archive
info_icon

Insulating PM Modi from accusations as election season hots up is top priority for the BJP. The rest can be managed, they say.

Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi Photo: Outlook Archive
info_icon

He is not a conventional politician, but an ideologue who draws his mandate from the promise of hyper-capitalism

Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar Photo: Outlook Archive
info_icon

Keeper of our Hopes: Sachin Tendulkar is a pan-Indian love affair. Rather, he is trans-national. He is the only cricketer to get a standing ovation in every cricket-playing country in the world

Virat Kolhi
Virat Kolhi Photo: Outlook Archive
info_icon

Super Sportsmen: Virat Kohli’s attitude is part Vicky Donor, part Punter. Are we looking at the future?

Abhinav Bindra
Abhinav Bindra Photo: Outlook Archive
info_icon

Abhinav Bindra displays no emotion. Isn’t that why he could tap into his real mettle and get home a gold?

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni Photo: Outlook Archive
info_icon

The World Cup win is as much the story of small-town India’s rise as it is of Dhoni’s XI

Shahrukh Khan
Shahrukh Khan Photo: Outlook Archive
info_icon

Badshah of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan’s persona evokes the kind of Indianness that defies categorisation into singular, exclusive identities. And thrives on making others feel welcome

AR Rahman
AR Rahman Photo: Outlook Archives
info_icon

Par Excellence; AR Rahman: So it is that a shy, diffident man arrives on the world stage with a bang

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone Photo: Outlook Archive
info_icon

O Deepika Happily for Deepika, she is placed at the cusp of several staples demanded of Bollywood heroines

Arundhati Roy
Arundhati Roy Photo: Outlook Archive
info_icon

Goddess of the Moment: The Booker, an endless limo, lots of champagne... Arundhati Roy, literary wonder, attains her locus standi

Dynamic Sikhs
Dynamic Sikhs Photo: Outlook Archive
info_icon

The Poets of Enterprise: The twists of history, and a people’s will to defy the odds—the essential story of the Sikhs.

Barak Obama
Barak Obama Photo: Outlook Archive
info_icon

Leaders Apart: Barack Obama has a sensibility which helps him connect to India and its teeming millions, a symbol of hope for those aspiring for a just world order.

Whitewash
Whitewash Photo: Outlook Archive
info_icon

Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election may very well mean an end to democracy in the near future

Sidhu Moosewala
Sidhu Moosewala Photo: Outlook Archive
info_icon

Bullets and the Balladeer: In the end, Sidhu Moosewala fell victim to the characters he imagined and extolled through his music

Ratan Tata
Ratan Tata Photo: Outlook Archive
info_icon

Exit Stage Right: Having won lots, and lost some, Ratan Tata prepares to move on

Jayalalithaa
Jayalalithaa Photo: Outlook Archive
info_icon

Goddess Jayalalithaa: Mass adulation is universal. But the hero worship that’s deeply ingrained in Tamil public life is akin to a relationship with divinity

Mother Teresa
Mother Teresa Photo: Outlook Archive
info_icon

Arvind Kejriwal:Mother asked me to stroke the dying so that they would feel the warmth of another person”

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Saahil : 30 Years Of Irreverence
What A Magazine Means To Me?
Outlook Archive : Gambler’s Den: Estimates peg the turnover in a single one-dayer in betting centres across India at Rs 100 crore
Outlook's Scoops, Scams, Scandals: The Stories That Would Not Stay Buried
ShutterStock : Gudavarthy’s discussion subtly implies that the inability of the movement to electorally dislodge the BJP signals ideological incoherence.
Beyond Binary: Bahujan Has Its Own Ideological Enchantment
The Caste Con Census by Anand Teltumbde Cover
The Caste Con Census: Why Counting Caste May Wound More Than It Heals

This article appeared as Saints and Scoundrels in Outlook’s January 01, 2026, issue 30 Years of Irreverence which commemorates the magazine's 30 years of journalism. From its earliest days of irreverence to its present-day transformation, the magazine has weathered controversy, crisis, and change.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For T20 World Cup 2026: 5 Unfortunate Players To Miss Out Including Shubman Gill

  2. India Squad For T20 World Cup: Big Talking Points From Ajit Agarkar And Co's Selection Calls

  3. Richard Ngarava Appointed Zimbabwe Test And ODI Captain After Craig Ervine Steps Down

  4. Why Was Shubman Gill Dropped From India's T20 World Cup Squad? Ajit Agarkar, Suryakumar Yadav Explain

  5. India Vs Pakistan, U-19 Asia Cup Final: Dubai Weather Forecast, ICC Academy Ground Pitch Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  3. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  4. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. To Men Who Write Women Off

  3. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  4. No Conclusive Evidence Linking High AQI to Lung Disease: Govt

  5. The Love That Eats: Dogs, Flesh, And The Surplus Life Of India

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Imran Khan, His Wife Sentenced To 17 Years In Jail In Corruption Case

  2. U.S. Airstrikes In Syria Kill Five Islamic State members, Monitor Says

  3. Saudi Arabia, Dubai Deport Thousands Of Pakistani Nationals Over Begging

  4. Italian Police Arrest 384 In Major Anti-Drug Operation; 1.4 Tonnes Of Drugs Seized

  5. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm