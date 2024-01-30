From selfie booths, pop-up stalls, congratulatory posts for athletes, and vaccination certificates to the usual government billboards, trains, posters and broadcast advertisements, PM Modi's face seems to have become BJP's only badge of identity. The 2014 general elections in India marked the beginning of a new media that has since then, catapulted Modi/NaMo through innumerable slogans, ad campaigns, use of high-tech populism, and electoral campaigns. The unattainable but exhilarating promise of good times was not only translated into catchy campaign slogans but also acquired its own fast-circulating hashtags, domain names, and strong everyday presence on social media. Now Modi is everywhere, omnipresent, omniscient.