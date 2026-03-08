IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Ashwin Urges Fans Not To Attach ‘Taboo’ To Narendra Modi Stadium

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Ravichandran Ashwin has urged fans not to attach superstition to the Narendra Modi Stadium, insisting India should not carry mental baggage from the 2023 World Cup final defeat

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Ravichandran Ashwin Narendra Modi Stadium comments
Cricket fans arrive for the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ashwin says India should not view the Narendra Modi Stadium as a “taboo” venue after the 2023 World Cup final loss

  • He believes India will not be dwelling on past results and says narratives around ICC trophies can change quickly

  • Ashwin expects bounce and pace from a used Ahmedabad pitch in T20 World Cup 2026 final

Former Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has urged fans not to attach any superstition to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where India will take on New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final on Sunday.

LIVE SCORE | India vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

The Narendra Modi Stadium hosted the 2023 World Cup final, where India suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Australia. This has led to certain mental baggage or “taboo” being attached to the venue, but Ashwin has warned against any such omen being created by fans.

“You can lose a game at a venue and win the next one. What is there in this?” Ashwin said on his YouTube show ‘Ash Ki Baat’. “We have won a lot of games in that stadium. Don’t make a stadium like this taboo.”

“I don’t think it should come into the way. I am sure, after a point of time, that monkey on the back will be there,” he added. “But now, I don’t think the team will be thinking on those lines.”

Related Content
The excitement is palpable as the Narendra Modi Stadium is set for the T20 World Cup final clash between India and New Zealand on Sunday, March 6, 2026. - X/ICC
After The 2023 Heartbreak, Narendra Modi Stadium Gears Up For Another World Cup Final With A Different Vibe
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan and others during a training session on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Final: Men In Blue Gear Up For Ahmedabad Blockbuster
Dark clouds were seen above the Narendra Modi Stadium before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad. - AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Ahmedabad’s Epic Title Clashes - From India’s 2023 Heartbreak To RCB Triumph
The Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Gujarat - File
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final Venue Guide: Date, Time, Tickets - All You Need To Know
Related Content

Ashwin also touched on the fact that the conversation around the Indian team has changed from their inability to win an ICC tournament to winning a couple of titles within the space of six months.

“We were saying that we hadn’t won an ICC trophy for 10 years. In just a year or six months, we won two ICC trophies. So all these things change,” he said.

The pitch in Ahmedabad, which has been a high-scoring ground, will likely be a used one as it has already hosted a match earlier in the T20 World Cup. Earlier, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said that his side would look to restrict India to a sub-250 score on Sunday.

“As far as I know, South Africa and Canada played one game on this pitch,” Ashwin said. “The same pitch is being used, and there will be bounce. There was pace in that wicket as well.”

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs NZ LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Check Out Toss Update, Closing Ceremony Details And Playing XIs

  2. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: What Is India’s Record In ICC Finals

  3. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Is There A Reserve Day For Final? What Happens If Match Ends In Tie?

  4. India Women Vs Australia Women, One-Off Test: IND-W Lose By 10 Wickets Against AUS-W At WACA

  5. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Suryakumar, Santner In Pre-Match War Of Words; India Look For Finals Redemption Against NZ

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Live Score, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Fighting Back After Losing Game 1

  4. All England Open 2026 Championships: Sen Seals Final Spot In Birmingham

  5. What Time Is Lakshya Sen's Final Match At All England Open 2026 Today? - Check Full Details

Trending Stories

National News

  1. President Murmu Questions Mamata's Absence At Santhal Event

  2. Day In Pics: March 07, 2026

  3. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  4. Protest March In Churachandpur Seeks Justice For Victims Of 2023 Manipur Violence

  5. Anti-Parivarvad, Yet Dynastic? Nitish Kumar And The Politics Of Family In Bihar

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Minab’s Small Coffins

  2. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  3. From Rapper to PM Frontrunner: Who Is Balen Shah?

  4. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  5. Iranian President Apologizes For Strikes On Neighbors Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence