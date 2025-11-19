Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

Uttar Pradesh experiences intensifying cold with fog alerts issued through November 24. Etawah records 8.4°C minimum while temperatures range 10-11°C statewide. Dry weather forecast; residents advised warm clothing and crop protection.

Summary
Summary of this article

  • IMD issues fog alert for UP from November 19-24 with shallow to moderate visibility reduction during morning hours

  • Etawah records state's lowest at 8.4°C; Kanpur 7.8°C, Barabanki 8.5°C, Meerth 8.8°C with widespread below-normal temperatures

  • Minimum temperatures stable at 10-11°C through November 24; maximum daytime temperatures declining to approximately 25°C

  • Dry northwesterly winds from Himalayan regions driving cold; residents advised warm clothing and crop protection measures

Uttar Pradesh is experiencing intensifying cold conditions with temperatures declining across multiple districts as winter strengthens its grip on the state. The India Meteorological Department has issued fog alerts for the period extending from November 19 to 24, warning of shallow to moderate fog formation during morning hours that will significantly reduce visibility and intensify cold sensations. Etawah recorded the state's lowest minimum temperature at 8.4 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours, signaling severe cold conditions affecting western districts. Kanpur Nagar registered 7.8 degrees Celsius, Barabanki 8.5 degrees, Meerut 8.8 degrees, and Phursatganj 9.4 degrees, reflecting widespread below-normal temperatures. The meteorological department forecasts that minimum temperatures will remain stable around 10-11 degrees Celsius through November 24, while maximum daytime temperatures may decline by one degree to approximately 25 degrees Celsius during this period.

Regional Temperature Patterns and Fog Distribution

Western Uttar Pradesh districts, including Saharanpur, Rampur, Shamli, Bagpat, and Muzaffarnagar, are experiencing minimum temperatures around 11 degrees Celsius with moderate fog expected during early morning hours. Central districts such as Lucknow, Sitapur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, and Barabanki face similar conditions with temperatures ranging between 10-12 degrees Celsius. Eastern regions including Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, and Deoria, maintain slightly higher temperatures but still below seasonal norms. The IMD attributes temperature declines to dry northwesterly winds originating from Himalayan snowfall regions combined with clear night skies, facilitating rapid heat loss. Wind speeds remain normal across most regions, with no alerts issued for strong gusts or storm activity during the forecast period.

Weather Outlook and Precautionary Measures

The weather forecast indicates predominantly dry weather conditions continuing across Uttar Pradesh through November 24, with no rainfall expected during this period. However, fog formation will persist, particularly impacting morning visibility for commuters and travellers on highways and rural roads. Residents are advised to wear warm layered clothing, especially during early morning and late evening hours when temperatures reach their lowest points. Vulnerable populations, including elderly citizens, children, and individuals with respiratory conditions, should take additional protective measures against prolonged cold exposure. Farmers should monitor crop conditions carefully, conducting evening irrigation to protect standing crops from potential frost damage during the coldest hours.

