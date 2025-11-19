Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

Uttar Pradesh is experiencing intensifying cold conditions with temperatures declining across multiple districts as winter strengthens its grip on the state. The India Meteorological Department has issued fog alerts for the period extending from November 19 to 24, warning of shallow to moderate fog formation during morning hours that will significantly reduce visibility and intensify cold sensations. Etawah recorded the state's lowest minimum temperature at 8.4 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours, signaling severe cold conditions affecting western districts. Kanpur Nagar registered 7.8 degrees Celsius, Barabanki 8.5 degrees, Meerut 8.8 degrees, and Phursatganj 9.4 degrees, reflecting widespread below-normal temperatures. The meteorological department forecasts that minimum temperatures will remain stable around 10-11 degrees Celsius through November 24, while maximum daytime temperatures may decline by one degree to approximately 25 degrees Celsius during this period.