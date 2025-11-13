Uttar Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave Persists with Fog and Temperature Drop Across State

Lucknow Weather and Regional Temperature Breakdown

Lucknow weather on November 13 shows maximum temperatures reaching 27-28°C with minimums dropping to 16-17°C, creating significant day-night temperature variations of nearly 11°C that intensify the cold sensation during early morning hours. Morning fog blankets the state capital during early hours before dissipating by mid-morning around 9-10 am, while air quality remains "very unhealthy" with hazy conditions persisting throughout the day. Eastern UP weather shows particularly severe cooling with temperatures 3-4°C below normal in districts like Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, and Varanasi, creating a widespread cold zone across eastern plains. Rural areas experience even colder temperatures with readings potentially touching 12-13°C during predawn hours.​