Uttar Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave Persists with Fog and Temperature Drop Across State

Uttar Pradesh faces cold wave with temperatures 2-4°C below normal through November 15. Lucknow shows 11°C day-night variation. Morning fog reduces visibility. Dry weather continues. Health advisory active for vulnerable populations.

  • Uttar Pradesh weather alert: Cold wave warning valid through November 15; temperatures 2-4°C below normal; arctic winds from the Himalayas

  • Lucknow weather: 27-28°C maximum, 16-17°C minimum (11°C variation); morning fog till 9-10 am; air quality very unhealthy

  • Eastern UP weather: Severe cooling 3-4°C below normal in Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Varanasi; rural areas 12-13°C predawn

  • IMD forecast for Uttar Pradesh: Dry through November; cold wave till November 15; temperatures 26-29°C max, 16-18°C min; fog through November 18f

Uttar Pradesh experiences cold wave conditions on November 13 as northerly winds channel arctic air from the Himalayas into the plains, causing minimum temperatures to drop 2-4°C below normal across the state. The India Meteorological Department issued a cold wave warning for eastern and western Uttar Pradesh valid through November 15, affecting rural and urban areas with morning fog and shallow mist, reducing visibility significantly during dawn hours. Weather in Uttar Pradesh today shows clear skies during afternoon hours with temperatures suppressed throughout the day due to persistent cold northwesterly winds blowing at 17-20 km/h during morning and evening periods.​

Lucknow Weather and Regional Temperature Breakdown

Lucknow weather on November 13 shows maximum temperatures reaching 27-28°C with minimums dropping to 16-17°C, creating significant day-night temperature variations of nearly 11°C that intensify the cold sensation during early morning hours. Morning fog blankets the state capital during early hours before dissipating by mid-morning around 9-10 am, while air quality remains "very unhealthy" with hazy conditions persisting throughout the day. Eastern UP weather shows particularly severe cooling with temperatures 3-4°C below normal in districts like Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, and Varanasi, creating a widespread cold zone across eastern plains. Rural areas experience even colder temperatures with readings potentially touching 12-13°C during predawn hours.​

IMD Weather Forecast for Uttar Pradesh

The IMD weather forecast for Uttar Pradesh predicts predominantly dry conditions through late November, with a continued cold wave in Uttar Pradesh through November 15 before gradual temperature stabilization begins. Maximum temperatures will remain suppressed at 26-29°C through November 20, while minimums will range between 16-18°C as the cold wave gradually moderates. Shallow to moderate fog conditions are expected to persist over Uttar Pradesh during early morning hours through at least November 18, creating hazardous commuting conditions, particularly on national and state highways.​

Health Advisory and Agricultural Precautions

The UP cold wave forecast indicates increased health risks, including respiratory infections, flu, and hypothermia, for vulnerable populations. The IMD advisory warns residents to avoid ignoring shivering, the first sign of heat loss, which requires immediate indoor shelter. Agricultural impacts include potential cold stress to standing crops like wheat, mustard, and potato, prompting recommendations for light evening irrigation to protect plants from frost damage.

