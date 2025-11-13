Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

Chennai faces yellow weather alert with light rain today intensifying to heavy showers November 16-20. Temperature 25-33°C. Cyclonic circulation drives moisture influx. Fishermen advised against sea ventures. Stay prepared for disruptions.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chennai weather
Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists
  • Chennai weather update: Yellow alert issued; light to moderate rainfall today; cyclonic circulation drives moisture influx from Bay of Bengal

  • Chennai rain forecast: Heavy to very heavy showers expected November 16-20; November 17 (78% probability), November 18 (99% probability), intensifying November 20-21

  • Chennai temperature today: 25-26°C minimum, 31-33°C maximum; humidity 75-85%; winds 10-15 km/h northeast, gusts 55 km/h over sea

  • IMD weather forecast for Chennai: Light-moderate rain through November 14, dry November 15, significant rainfall resurgence November 16 onwards; fishermen advisory active

Chennai experiences active monsoon conditions on Thursday, November 13, with light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms affecting multiple areas as a cyclonic circulation influences the weather system. The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for Chennai and surrounding regions, warning of light to moderate showers throughout the day with isolated heavy rainfall in southern Tamil Nadu districts. Chennai weather today shows partly cloudy skies with passing showers concentrated over northern and central city areas, with early morning fog limiting visibility. The upper air cyclonic circulation over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal continues channeling moisture into coastal regions.​

Chennai Temperature and Current Conditions

Chennai temperature today shows minimums around 25-26°C with maximums reaching 31 to 33°C, creating humid conditions throughout the day. Wind speeds range from 10 to 15 km/h from northeast and east-northeast directions, with gusts potentially reaching 55 km/h over the Bay of Bengal, affecting coastal areas. Humidity levels remain elevated at 75-85% due to the prevailing cyclonic circulation and moisture influx from the sea. The city remains partly cloudy with occasional brief showers expected, particularly during evening hours when atmospheric instability peaks.​

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

IMD Rain Forecast for Chennai: Extended Outlook

The IMD rain alert for Chennai indicates increasing rainfall intensity from November 16 to 17 onwards, with heavy to very heavy downpours expected from November 17 to 20. Rain alert in Chennai will intensify dramatically, with November 17 showing 78% precipitation probability, November 18 reaching 99%, and November 20-21 continuing thunderstorms. The IMD weather forecast for Chennai predicts light to moderate rainfall through November 14, followed by a dry spell on November 15, then significant rainfall resurgence on November 16 onwards. Parts of South Tamil Nadu, including Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, and Tirunelveli districts, face the highest heavy rainfall risk.​

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Chennai Weather Alert and Safety Precautions

Chennai weather alert systems remain active through the week as moisture-laden winds continue driving weather activity. Residents are advised to avoid sea exposure, secure loose outdoor items, charge electronic devices, and maintain readiness for potential power disruptions. Fishermen face strict advisories against venturing into rough seas with gusty winds. The extended outlook for Chennai shows a return to lighter rainfall by late November after the intense November 16 to 21 period.

Published At:
