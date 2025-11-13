Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

IMD Rain Forecast for Chennai: Extended Outlook

The IMD rain alert for Chennai indicates increasing rainfall intensity from November 16 to 17 onwards, with heavy to very heavy downpours expected from November 17 to 20. Rain alert in Chennai will intensify dramatically, with November 17 showing 78% precipitation probability, November 18 reaching 99%, and November 20-21 continuing thunderstorms. The IMD weather forecast for Chennai predicts light to moderate rainfall through November 14, followed by a dry spell on November 15, then significant rainfall resurgence on November 16 onwards. Parts of South Tamil Nadu, including Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, and Tirunelveli districts, face the highest heavy rainfall risk.​