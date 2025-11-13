Delhi NCR AQI Crisis: Severe Pollution Continues as GRAP 3 Remains in Effect

Delhi NCR air pollution crisis continues unabated on Thursday, November 13, with the Air Quality Index remaining in the ‘severe’ category across multiple stations despite GRAP Stage 3 implementation across the region. Delhi NCR AQI showed 409-644 readings at 8 am, with the average AQI at 418 at 4 pm, reflecting persistent hazardous conditions across all major areas. Bawana recorded the highest AQI of 460, followed by Chandani Chowk at 455, Wazirpur at 452, and Rohini at 447, with PM2.5 concentrations measuring 398 µg/m³, equivalent to smoking 13.9 cigarettes daily for continuous 24-hour exposure. The crisis represents the worst air quality in nearly 11 months, marking the second consecutive ‘severe’ day as stagnant atmospheric conditions and stubble burning trap pollutants near ground level.