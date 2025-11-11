Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Air Quality Turns 'Severe' as GRAP Stage 3 Activated

GRAP 3 Measures Now in Effect

Stage III restrictions include complete bans on non-essential construction work, closure of stone crushers and mining sites, prohibition of BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles in Delhi and NCR districts, and restrictions on diesel generators except for essential services. Schools up to Class 5 have been advised to shift to hybrid or online mode, though official Delhi school closures remained pending as of Tuesday. Private offices are recommended to implement work-from-home arrangements. These emergency measures aim to reduce emissions rapidly as conditions worsen across the region.