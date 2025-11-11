Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Air Quality Turns 'Severe' as GRAP Stage 3 Activated

Delhi NCR enters severe pollution zone with AQI hitting 425; GRAP 3 immediately enforced. Construction banned, BS-3/4 vehicles restricted. Schools advised hybrid mode. Clear weather masks hazardous air quality.

Delhi NCR Weather
Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Air Quality Turns 'Severe' as GRAP Stage 3 Activated
Summary
  • Delhi NCR weather alert activated; AQI surged from 362 on Monday to 425 on Tuesday; GRAP Stage 3 enforced immediately.

  • Severe pollution across Delhi (412 Bawana), Gurugram (370+), Noida, showing hazardous conditions; calm winds trap pollutants

  • Delhi weather today: Clear skies, 27-29°C maximum, 10-12°C minimum; morning fog and smog reduce visibility

  • GRAP 3 measures: Construction bans, vehicle restrictions (BS-3/BS-4), school hybrid mode advisory, WFH recommended for offices

Delhi-NCR faces severe pollution as the Delhi-NCR AQI surged from 362 on Monday to 425 on Tuesday morning, triggering Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Calm winds, stable atmospheric conditions, and unfavorable weather trapped pollutants near ground level, creating hazardous conditions across the National Capital Region. Bawana recorded an alarming AQI of 412, while Jahangir Puri (394), Burari Crossing (389), and Anand Vihar (379) all reported severe pollution levels. The spike marks Delhi's entry into the 'Severe' category (AQI 401-450), the third-highest pollution classification. Health experts warn of escalating respiratory and cardiovascular risks for vulnerable populations.​

Delhi Weather Today and Temperature Patterns

Delhi weather today shows clear, bright skies despite the severe air quality, with maximums reaching 27 to 29°C and minimums dropping to 10 to 12°C, both below seasonal normals. Morning fog and shallow smog blanket the city, reducing visibility particularly in outer areas and highway corridors. Wind speeds remain insufficient at less than 10 kmph from northwest directions, creating stagnant conditions that prevent pollutant dispersal. The IMD forecast predicts continued clear skies through November 12-13, with wind speeds gradually increasing to 20 kmph during afternoon hours before dropping again during evenings.​

Gurugram AQI and Noida Weather Update

Neighboring cities show similarly alarming conditions. Gurugram AQI levels recorded above 370, while Noida weather today shows comparable severe pollution with temperatures stabilizing around 12 to 14°C minimums and 27 to 29°C maximums. The Delhi NCR weather alert system indicates persistent very poor to severe conditions extending through November 13. All three regions remain under continuous monitoring as GRAP 3 curbs take effect immediately.​

GRAP 3 Measures Now in Effect

Stage III restrictions include complete bans on non-essential construction work, closure of stone crushers and mining sites, prohibition of BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles in Delhi and NCR districts, and restrictions on diesel generators except for essential services. Schools up to Class 5 have been advised to shift to hybrid or online mode, though official Delhi school closures remained pending as of Tuesday. Private offices are recommended to implement work-from-home arrangements. These emergency measures aim to reduce emissions rapidly as conditions worsen across the region.

Tags

