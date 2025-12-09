IMD Rain Alert for Odisha and West Bengal: Heavy Spells and Thunderstorms Forecast

IMD has issued a rain alert for Odisha and West Bengal with light to moderate rainfall expected over the next 2–3 days.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for Odisha and West Bengal, with light to moderate rainfall expected across both states from December 9–11, 2025, triggered by a Western Disturbance over the Bay of Bengal region. Coastal districts of Odisha, including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Balasore, along with interior pockets of West Bengal such as Kolkata, Bankura, and Purulia, are likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall spells accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Day temperatures are expected to dip slightly during the wet spell, with maximums hovering around 24–26°C in Odisha and 22–24°C in West Bengal, providing some relief from the recent cold wave conditions.
IMD Alerts and Current Forecast
The IMD has warned of light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers at a few places over coastal Odisha (Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur) and south Bengal districts (Kolkata, Howrah, East Midnapore, South 24 Parganas) over the next 48–72 hours. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph are likely in isolated places, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours. The weather system is expected to gradually weaken after December 10, with conditions improving significantly from December 11 onwards as the Western Disturbance moves eastwards.
Temperature and Humidity Trends
Minimum temperatures in Odisha are expected to remain around 18–20°C, while West Bengal will see lows of 16–18°C during the wet spell. Humidity levels will remain elevated at 75–85% throughout the period, creating a damp and sticky feel in coastal and deltaic areas. Wind speeds of 20–30 kmph from the southeast are keeping the atmosphere unstable, enhancing the potential for scattered rain and thunderstorm development.
Regional Impact and Preparedness
In Odisha, the rainfall is expected to provide some relief to agricultural areas after the recent cold wave, though excessive rain in low-lying zones could lead to temporary waterlogging. In West Bengal, particularly in the Kolkata metropolitan area and surrounding districts, the rain may briefly disrupt traffic and outdoor activities but is unlikely to cause significant damage. Authorities have advised residents and farmers to exercise caution, avoid waterlogged areas, and monitor weather updates regularly.
Weekly Forecast and Outlook
The rain is expected to taper off significantly from December 11, with partly cloudy skies and dry weather expected to prevail over most parts of both states by December 12–13. Temperatures are forecast to rise again with maximums touching 26–28°C in Odisha and 24–26°C in West Bengal by mid-next week. The overall pattern suggests a brief wet spell followed by a return to more typical December conditions with cooler nights and pleasant days.