IMD Rain Alert for Odisha and West Bengal: Heavy Spells and Thunderstorms Forecast

The India Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for Odisha and West Bengal, with light to moderate rainfall expected across both states from December 9–11, 2025, triggered by a Western Disturbance over the Bay of Bengal region. Coastal districts of Odisha, including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Balasore, along with interior pockets of West Bengal such as Kolkata, Bankura, and Purulia, are likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall spells accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Day temperatures are expected to dip slightly during the wet spell, with maximums hovering around 24–26°C in Odisha and 22–24°C in West Bengal, providing some relief from the recent cold wave conditions.