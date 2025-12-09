IMD Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Heavy Spells and Thunderstorms Expected

IMD Alerts and Rainfall Forecast

The IMD has warned of light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers at a few places over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next 48–72 hours, continuing from the recent Cyclone Ditwah episode. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph are likely in isolated places, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours. The weather system is expected to gradually weaken after December 10, with conditions improving significantly from December 11 onwards as the monsoon trough shifts eastwards and weakens.