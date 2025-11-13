IMD Issues Cold Wave Warning for Seven Jharkhand Districts Through November 15

Jharkhand weather alert: Yellow cold wave warning for 7 districts (Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega) November 12-15
IMD forecast for Jharkhand: Temperatures 2-3°C below normal, dropping below 10°C; Gumla coldest at 7.2°C, Ranchi 10.7°C; dense morning fog widespread
Jharkhand temperature: Daltonganj 10.3°C, Jamshedpur 12.4°C, Chaibasa 14.4°C; early morning lows most severe; dry conditions through November 15
Cold wave in Jharkhand impacts: Health risks (flu, frostbite), crop damage (wheat, mustard, potato), water supply disruption, transportation delays from fog
The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow' cold wave alert for seven Jharkhand districts through November 15, warning residents of severe temperature drops and potentially hazardous conditions. Jharkhand weather alert from IMD covers Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, and Simdega districts, where minimum temperatures are expected to plummet 2 to 3°C below normal, dropping below 10°C over the next three days. Gumla recorded the state's coldest temperature at 7.2°C on November 12, followed by Khunti at 8.1°C and Lohardaga at 9.1°C, while Ranchi experienced a 3°C drop from normal, reaching 10.7°C.
Jharkhand Temperature Patterns and District-Wise Data
Jharkhand temperature readings across the state show significant cooling in early-morning hours with marked departures from seasonal norms. Daltonganj recorded 10.3°C, Jamshedpur 12.4°C, and Chaibasa 14.4°C, indicating a widespread cold wave in Jharkhand affecting nearly all districts. Dense fog is blanketing the state during early morning hours, severely reducing visibility and creating hazardous commuting conditions, particularly on highway corridors. The IMD weather forecast for Jharkhand predicts predominantly dry weather through November 15 with clear to partly cloudy skies, providing no relief through additional cloud cover that might trap heat.
Cold Wave in Jharkhand: Health and Agricultural Impact
Cold wave in Jharkhand poses significant health risks, including increased incidence of flu, respiratory infections, and frostbite in exposed individuals. Prolonged exposure to cold conditions, particularly for vulnerable populations including children, elderly persons, and outdoor workers, requires preventive measures, including warm clothing and limiting outdoor activities. Agricultural impacts include potential damage to standing crops like wheat, mustard, and potatoes from early-season frost and frozen soil conditions. Water supply systems face disruptions as pipes freeze in affected districts, while transportation networks experience delays due to fog-induced visibility reduction.
IMD Weather Forecast for Jharkhand: 15-Day Outlook
The IMD weather forecast for Jharkhand indicates gradual temperature stabilization after November 15, with minimums increasing to 15-17°C by November 20 to 21. Maximum temperatures will remain suppressed at 26 to 29°C throughout this period before warming slightly by late November. Jharkhand weather in November shows the state transitioning into full winter conditions, with dry weather persisting through the month-end. No rainfall is anticipated during this entire forecast period.