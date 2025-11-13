IMD Issues Cold Wave Warning for Seven Jharkhand Districts Through November 15

The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow' cold wave alert for seven Jharkhand districts through November 15, warning residents of severe temperature drops and potentially hazardous conditions. Jharkhand weather alert from IMD covers Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, and Simdega districts, where minimum temperatures are expected to plummet 2 to 3°C below normal, dropping below 10°C over the next three days. Gumla recorded the state's coldest temperature at 7.2°C on November 12, followed by Khunti at 8.1°C and Lohardaga at 9.1°C, while Ranchi experienced a 3°C drop from normal, reaching 10.7°C.