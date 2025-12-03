Rajasthan December Weather Forecast: Dry Skies, Sharper Chill Ahead for the Desert State

• Rajasthan December weather to stay dry with clear skies and chilly nights.
• IMD warns of more cold wave days than usual this month.
• Minimum temperatures may fall to 4–5°C in some northern districts.
• Daytime will be sunny, but evenings and early mornings remain very cold.
The Rajasthan December weather forecast points to a classic desert winter pattern, with clear, sunny days and increasingly cold nights across most districts. As western disturbances move away and dry northwesterly winds dominate, temperatures are expected to slide further during the first half of the month. The Rajasthan weather update shows that many cities are already recording single‑digit minimums, with the cold tightening its grip, particularly over northern and interior parts of the state.
Meteorological guidance suggests that this winter could see more cold wave days than usual, meaning the chill may be longer and sharper than what residents experienced in recent years. With no significant rain systems on the horizon, the focus remains on falling temperatures, occasional fog, and strong, dry winds.
Temperature trend and IMD outlook
According to the latest Rajasthan weather forecast, minimum temperatures in several cities are hovering between 7°C and 12°C, with northern districts often on the lower side of this range. In the Shekhawati belt and adjoining areas, night temperatures may dip further to around 4–5°C on some days, especially when skies stay clear, and winds remain light.
The Rajasthan temperature forecast also indicates that afternoons will stay relatively comfortable, generally in the 22–27°C bracket in cities such as Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur, but the contrast between day and night will become more pronounced as December progresses. IMD guidance for northwest India suggests above‑normal cold wave days this month, so brief warm spells are likely to be followed by renewed drops in temperature.
Dry weather, light fog, and daily life impact
The broader Rajasthan weather report points to predominantly dry conditions through December, with no major rain episodes expected for most districts. Clear skies will help daytime heating, but they also allow heat to escape quickly after sunset, which is why evenings and early mornings feel particularly harsh. In some pockets, especially over open fields and low-lying rural stretches, shallow fog or mist may form around dawn, briefly reducing visibility before dispersing as the sun strengthens. Residents are advised to plan for layered clothing, with extra protection for children, elderly people, and those who commute by two‑wheelers during early morning or late night hours. Farmers in colder belts should also monitor local advisories for any cold wave alerts that could affect sensitive crops.