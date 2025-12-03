Rajasthan December Weather Forecast: Dry Skies, Sharper Chill Ahead for the Desert State

Dry weather, light fog, and daily life impact

The broader Rajasthan weather report points to predominantly dry conditions through December, with no major rain episodes expected for most districts. Clear skies will help daytime heating, but they also allow heat to escape quickly after sunset, which is why evenings and early mornings feel particularly harsh. In some pockets, especially over open fields and low-lying rural stretches, shallow fog or mist may form around dawn, briefly reducing visibility before dispersing as the sun strengthens. Residents are advised to plan for layered clothing, with extra protection for children, elderly people, and those who commute by two‑wheelers during early morning or late night hours. Farmers in colder belts should also monitor local advisories for any cold wave alerts that could affect sensitive crops.