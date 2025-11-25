Rajasthan Weather Forecast: Record-Breaking Cold Grips State in November 2025

• Mount Abu hits 0°C for first time in 15 years; Fatehpur records coldest at 5.8°C.
• Yellow Cold Wave Alerts active in Ajmer, Kota, Sikar, Tonk. Clear skies continue today.
• Light rainfall (2-5mm) expected November 27-28; winds 20-25 km/h with gusts up to 35 km/h.
• Cold intensifies in December; residents take precautions; farmers protect crops from frost damage.
Rajasthan is experiencing one of its coldest Novembers in 15 years, with temperatures plunging to record lows across the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts continued cold conditions with a possibility of light rainfall later this week.
Current Conditions & Rajasthan Temperature Today
On November 25, Rajasthan experiences clear, dry skies with intense cold persisting across most districts. Mount Abu recorded a historic 0°C temperature on November 17—the first time in 15 years that the hill station reached freezing point during November. Typically, such temperatures occur only in December.
The coldest cities recorded on November 24 include Fatehpur (5.8°C), Lunkaransar (6.6°C), and Churu (7.8°C). Daytime maximums remain pleasant, with Barmer recording 31.4°C, while most districts show 27-29°C highs. The stark contrast between day and night temperatures creates severe cold stress, particularly for vulnerable populations and agricultural crops.
IMD Weather Forecast for Rajasthan
The Meteorological Centre Jaipur has issued its latest district-wise forecast showing no active weather warnings for East and West Rajasthan through November 30. However, cold wave Yellow Alerts remain active for districts including Ajmer, Jhunjhuju, Kota, Sikar, and Tonk.
Today’s weather forecast for Jaipur shows minimum 11°C and maximum 28°C with clear skies. Temperatures will remain 2-4°C below normal across most districts, with northern and western regions (Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner) experiencing the most severe cold.
Upcoming Changes
A new Western Disturbance becomes active around November 27-28, bringing light rainfall or drizzle to Ajmer, Udaipur, Barmer, and Jodhpur divisions. Temperatures may rise slightly during this period but are expected to plunge again in early December as snowfall begins in northern regions. Visibility will improve significantly in hilly areas after the rain event, clearing the fog that has persisted in recent days. Wind speeds are expected to increase from 20-25 km/h on November 27, with gusts potentially reaching 30-35 km/h in western districts. The rainfall is anticipated to be light, ranging from 2-5mm across affected areas, with isolated places possibly receiving up to 10mm. By November 29, conditions will stabilize with clearing skies and a fresh round of cold northerly winds establishing themselves across the state.
Important Advisory
Residents should take precautions against intense cold, particularly during early morning hours. Farmers must monitor frost conditions and protect sensitive crops. The cold wave will likely intensify throughout December, making winter preparations essential for the state.