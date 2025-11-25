Rajasthan Weather Forecast: Record-Breaking Cold Grips State in November 2025

Mount Abu records 0°C temperature—first time in 15 years—as Rajasthan grips intense cold wave. IMD predicts clear skies today with minimum temperatures 6-12°C across state. Light rainfall expected 27-28 November before December cold intensifies further.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
imd weather forecast for rajasthan
| Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

• Mount Abu hits 0°C for first time in 15 years; Fatehpur records coldest at 5.8°C.

• Yellow Cold Wave Alerts active in Ajmer, Kota, Sikar, Tonk. Clear skies continue today.

• Light rainfall (2-5mm) expected November 27-28; winds 20-25 km/h with gusts up to 35 km/h.

• Cold intensifies in December; residents take precautions; farmers protect crops from frost damage.

Rajasthan is experiencing one of its coldest Novembers in 15 years, with temperatures plunging to record lows across the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts continued cold conditions with a possibility of light rainfall later this week.

Current Conditions & Rajasthan Temperature Today

On November 25, Rajasthan experiences clear, dry skies with intense cold persisting across most districts. Mount Abu recorded a historic 0°C temperature on November 17—the first time in 15 years that the hill station reached freezing point during November. Typically, such temperatures occur only in December.

The coldest cities recorded on November 24 include Fatehpur (5.8°C), Lunkaransar (6.6°C), and Churu (7.8°C). Daytime maximums remain pleasant, with Barmer recording 31.4°C, while most districts show 27-29°C highs. The stark contrast between day and night temperatures creates severe cold stress, particularly for vulnerable populations and agricultural crops.

IMD Weather Forecast for Rajasthan

The Meteorological Centre Jaipur has issued its latest district-wise forecast showing no active weather warnings for East and West Rajasthan through November 30. However, cold wave Yellow Alerts remain active for districts including Ajmer, Jhunjhuju, Kota, Sikar, and Tonk.

Today’s weather forecast for Jaipur shows minimum 11°C and maximum 28°C with clear skies. Temperatures will remain 2-4°C below normal across most districts, with northern and western regions (Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner) experiencing the most severe cold.

Related Content
Related Content
null - null
Cyclone Senyar Update: System Intensifying Over Bay of Bengal, Heavy Rain Expected Across South India

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Upcoming Changes

A new Western Disturbance becomes active around November 27-28, bringing light rainfall or drizzle to Ajmer, Udaipur, Barmer, and Jodhpur divisions. Temperatures may rise slightly during this period but are expected to plunge again in early December as snowfall begins in northern regions. Visibility will improve significantly in hilly areas after the rain event, clearing the fog that has persisted in recent days. Wind speeds are expected to increase from 20-25 km/h on November 27, with gusts potentially reaching 30-35 km/h in western districts. The rainfall is anticipated to be light, ranging from 2-5mm across affected areas, with isolated places possibly receiving up to 10mm. By November 29, conditions will stabilize with clearing skies and a fresh round of cold northerly winds establishing themselves across the state.

Important Advisory

Residents should take precautions against intense cold, particularly during early morning hours. Farmers must monitor frost conditions and protect sensitive crops. The cold wave will likely intensify throughout December, making winter preparations essential for the state.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Proteas Extend Lead To Over 400; Stubbs-Zorzi At Crease|RSA 146/3 (52)

  2. Dharmendra Passes Away: Cricketer Virat Kohli Pays Tribute, Says "We Have Lost A Legend"

  3. IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Key Reasons For Team India's Struggles Against South Africa

  4. After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Her Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Hospitalised: Report

  5. India Vs South Africa: Cricketing Taboo Of Follow On Returns After Guwahati Collapse

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  4. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  5. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  2. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy

  3. Six Killed, 56 Injured In Tenkasi Bus Collision; Tamil Nadu CM Announces Compensation

  4. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Temperature Drop Warning

  5. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. PML-N Sweeps Pakistan By-Elections, Secures 12 Of 13 Seats

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. Sudan’s Burhan Rejects U.S.-Led Ceasefire Plan As 'Worst Yet'

  5. How Politics Is Affecting The G-20 Forum

Latest Stories

  1. CPI MP Blames Congress For Mahagathbandhan's Rout In Bihar

  2. Manchester United 0-1 Everton Highlights, Premier League: 10-Man Toffees Trounce Red Devils On Amorim's 1st Anniversary

  3. Daily Horoscope For November 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Virgo, And Aquarius

  4. Why Kumbh Mela In Nashik Threatens The City’s Green Heart And The Fight To Save It

  5. Explainer: Why The 131st Constitution Amendment Bill Threatened Chandigarh’s Union Territory Status

  6. Three Killed In Suicide Bombing Attack In Peshawar

  7. Another Valiant Giant Has Left Us: Amitabh Bachchan Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Dharmendra

  8. IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Proteas Extend Lead To Over 400; Stubbs-Zorzi At Crease|RSA 146/3 (52)