Rajasthan Weather Forecast: Record-Breaking Cold Grips State in November 2025

Upcoming Changes

A new Western Disturbance becomes active around November 27-28, bringing light rainfall or drizzle to Ajmer, Udaipur, Barmer, and Jodhpur divisions. Temperatures may rise slightly during this period but are expected to plunge again in early December as snowfall begins in northern regions. Visibility will improve significantly in hilly areas after the rain event, clearing the fog that has persisted in recent days. Wind speeds are expected to increase from 20-25 km/h on November 27, with gusts potentially reaching 30-35 km/h in western districts. The rainfall is anticipated to be light, ranging from 2-5mm across affected areas, with isolated places possibly receiving up to 10mm. By November 29, conditions will stabilize with clearing skies and a fresh round of cold northerly winds establishing themselves across the state.