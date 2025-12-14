Dense Fog Triggers Massive Multi-Vehicle Pile-Ups Across Haryana

Thick fog caused a major pile-up of 35–40 vehicles in Rohtak, with multiple injuries reported.
Separate fog-related collisions occurred in Hisar and Rewari, involving buses, trucks and smaller vehicles.
IMD has issued a cold wave alert, warning of hazardous road conditions and urging commuters to drive cautiously.
On a highway in Rohtak, Haryana, at least thirty cars, including trucks and buses, collided with one another on Sunday due to severely impaired visibility caused by thick fog. Numerous drivers and passengers have been injured in the enormous pile-up, and the cars have sustained damage. Additionally, two distinct instances were reported in Rewari and Hisar.
A significant collision involving 35–40 cars, primarily trucks, occurred in the Meham region of Rohtak, injuring multiple people. A highway crossroads was the scene of the collision. Following a collision between a truck and an automobile, numerous other vehicles were involved in a chain reaction.
The injured were hospitalised while the relief work was being carried out by the police and administration officials. A video showed one of the trucks badly crushed and people rushing to rescue the occupants.
At approximately eight in the morning, two state roadway buses in Hisar collided with other cars at Dhiktana Moda on National Highway 52. A bus on Kaithal Roadways and a dumper truck collided, causing a traffic jam. A car and then a motorbike joined the pile-up after these two cars crashed into another bus.
None of the hundreds of individuals involved in the collision was hurt, except the motorcyclist, who was taken to the hospital.
Due to poor visibility, three or four buses crashed forcefully on National Highway 352 in Rewari. For medical care, those hurt were admitted to local hospitals.
For the past few days, Haryana has been undergoing a severe cold wave, with most districts reporting temperatures between 4 and 6 degrees Celsius.
Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a cold wave alert for the state. The IMD warned of hazardous road conditions and advised commuters to exercise caution, use low-beam headlights, and maintain safe distances while driving through fog-affected areas.