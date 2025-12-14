Dense Fog Triggers Massive Multi-Vehicle Pile-Ups Across Haryana

Poor visibility amid a cold wave led to crashes involving over 30 vehicles in Rohtak, Rewari and Hisar, leaving several injured.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dense Fog Triggers Massive Multi-Vehicle Pile-Ups Across Haryana
Dense Fog Triggers Massive Multi-Vehicle Pile-Ups Across Haryana
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Thick fog caused a major pile-up of 35–40 vehicles in Rohtak, with multiple injuries reported.

  • Separate fog-related collisions occurred in Hisar and Rewari, involving buses, trucks and smaller vehicles.

  • IMD has issued a cold wave alert, warning of hazardous road conditions and urging commuters to drive cautiously.

On a highway in Rohtak, Haryana, at least thirty cars, including trucks and buses, collided with one another on Sunday due to severely impaired visibility caused by thick fog. Numerous drivers and passengers have been injured in the enormous pile-up, and the cars have sustained damage. Additionally, two distinct instances were reported in Rewari and Hisar.

A significant collision involving 35–40 cars, primarily trucks, occurred in the Meham region of Rohtak, injuring multiple people. A highway crossroads was the scene of the collision. Following a collision between a truck and an automobile, numerous other vehicles were involved in a chain reaction.

The injured were hospitalised while the relief work was being carried out by the police and administration officials. A video showed one of the trucks badly crushed and people rushing to rescue the occupants.

Cold winter day - null
Cold Conditions Continue In Punjab And Haryana, Fog At Several Places

BY

At approximately eight in the morning, two state roadway buses in Hisar collided with other cars at Dhiktana Moda on National Highway 52. A bus on Kaithal Roadways and a dumper truck collided, causing a traffic jam. A car and then a motorbike joined the pile-up after these two cars crashed into another bus.

None of the hundreds of individuals involved in the collision was hurt, except the motorcyclist, who was taken to the hospital.

Related Content
Related Content

Due to poor visibility, three or four buses crashed forcefully on National Highway 352 in Rewari. For medical care, those hurt were admitted to local hospitals.

For the past few days, Haryana has been undergoing a severe cold wave, with most districts reporting temperatures between 4 and 6 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a cold wave alert for the state. The IMD warned of hazardous road conditions and advised commuters to exercise caution, use low-beam headlights, and maintain safe distances while driving through fog-affected areas.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: RAJ Middle-Order Blitz Take Them To 178

  2. India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ACC U-19 Asia Cup: PAK Skittle Blue Colts For 240 Runs

  3. UAE Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, ACC U-19 Asia Cup: Ayaan Misbah's Ton Powers United Arab Emirates To 298/7

  4. IPL 2026 Auction: Why Overseas Players Can’t Earn More Than INR 18 Crore - Explained

  5. Ashes 2025-26: England's Security Staff Spars With Aussie Media Ahead Of Do-Or-Die 3rd Test

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

  2. DDA Demolition Drive In Sainik Farms Reclaims 4.5 Acres Of Green Land

  3. India’s Sanitation Crisis Is A Caste Crisis We Refuse To Acknowledge

  4. Bengaluru Weather Alert: Cold Wave Grips City with Temperature Dip and Moderate Air Quality

  5. Shivraj Patil Chakurkar Laid to Rest with State Honours in Latur

Entertainment News

  1. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  3. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  4. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  5. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Bulgarian Govt. Resigns After Protests: First Gen-Z Uprising in Europe

  2. Bangladesh Orders Nationwide Security Clampdown After Shooting

  3. Iran Is A 'State Uneasy About The Depth Of Social Change It Is Confronting': Fatemeh Aman

  4. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

  5. Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $40 Million In Latest Baby Powder Cancer Trial

Latest Stories

  1. Lovesong And Lament: A Review Of Anuradha Roy's Called By the Hills

  2. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

  3. Unmuting Caste: Homebound And The Films That Refuse To Whisper Anymore

  4. UK Govt Features UCC, Land Law Changes In Four-Year Report Released By CM Dhami

  5. Kerala Local Body Elections 2025: Vote Counting Begins, Results Expected Today

  6. Heavy Smog Hits Delhi: AQI Nears Severe, IGI Airport Issues Low Visibility Advisory

  7. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: SL Beat NEP By Eight Wickets In Dubai

  8. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: BAN Hold Nerve To Seal Three-Wicket Win