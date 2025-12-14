Dense Fog Triggers Massive Multi-Vehicle Pile-Ups Across Haryana

On a highway in Rohtak, Haryana, at least thirty cars, including trucks and buses, collided with one another on Sunday due to severely impaired visibility caused by thick fog. Numerous drivers and passengers have been injured in the enormous pile-up, and the cars have sustained damage. Additionally, two distinct instances were reported in Rewari and Hisar.



A significant collision involving 35–40 cars, primarily trucks, occurred in the Meham region of Rohtak, injuring multiple people. A highway crossroads was the scene of the collision. Following a collision between a truck and an automobile, numerous other vehicles were involved in a chain reaction.