11 Killed, 54 Injured in Tamil Nadu Govt Bus Collision

Two state buses collided head-on near Vairavanpatti, killing 11 people on the spot and injuring 54 others.
CM MK Stalin announced ex-gratia for victims’ families and ordered full medical support for the injured.
Police are investigating the cause while hospitals in Sivaganga district treat survivors.
A head-on collision between two state-run buses on Sunday In Tamil Nadu resulted in up to 11 fatalities and 54 injuries.
An official statement states that all 11 people—two males and nine women—were instantly killed in the evening's catastrophe.
A senior official claimed that the injured were taken to state-run facilities for treatment, according to PTI.
MK Stalin, the chief minister, expressed shock and grief over the accident and the deaths. The chief minister stated that he has instructed Minister KR Periyakaruppan, the district's minister in charge, and the district collector to provide all assistance to the impacted individuals and make sure the injured receive the proper care.
Additionally, he said that the relatives of the victims would receive an ex-gratia of Rs. 3 lakh each, while those who suffered severe injuries would receive Rs. 1 lakh. The chief minister declared that anyone with minor injuries would receive Rs 50,000.
On the cause of the accident, the police official said, "it was a head-on collision, the reason is not clear, we are looking into it." A senior doctor at the Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital told reporters that all arrangements have been made to provide care and treatment to the people injured in the mishap.
The mishap occurred at Vairavanpatti near Tirupattur under Nachiyapuram police limits on the Tirupattur-Pillayarpatti route, approximately15 km away from Karaikudi.