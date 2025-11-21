Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Vows 'No Rest' Until Governors Face Timelines on Bills

Following the April 2025 judgment, the Tamil Nadu government went on to notify ten Acts — many concerning state-run universities — after the court ruled that Bills passed twice by the Assembly and forwarded to the President were deemed to have received assent. These included amendments that shift the power to appoint Vice-Chancellors from the Governor to the State government. Some of these laws are presently under interim stay by the Madras High Court, with the State appealing before the Supreme Court.