Stalin Marks Justice Party Foundation Day, Says Dravidian Model Continues Its Legacy

Stalin marks Justice Party foundation day, calling it the origin of the Dravidian movement.
He says the DMK’s “Dravidian Model government” continues the Justice Party’s legacy.
Stalin urges followers to “smash all the Aryan trickery to pieces” in his post on X.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday marked the foundation day of the South Indian Liberal Federation, commonly known as the Justice Party, by emphasising its historic role in championing social justice. According to PTI, he said, "Let us smash all the Aryan trickery to pieces".
Taking to X, the DMK president noted that the Justice Party was established on November 20, 1916, to implement the Non-Brahmin Manifesto, aiming to secure fair access to education, employment, and political power for the local population. Reported PTI, he stated, "We will prove that the 'Dravidian Model government' is a continuation of Justice Party! Let us smash all the Aryan trickery to pieces!"
PTI reported that Stalin highlighted the party’s historical commitment to ensuring social justice and reiterated that the present DMK government continues the legacy of the Justice Party.
The Justice Party is widely regarded as the origin of the Dravidian movement in Tamil Nadu, advocating for the rights of non-Brahmins in the early 20th century.
(With inputs from PTI)