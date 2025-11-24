No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

The advisory opinion did draw an important line. While it agreed that Governors cannot use silence as a tactic and must act within a reasonable time, it clarified that the Constitution does not allow courts to impose fixed timelines or treat inaction as deemed assent. It also took a different view from the Tamil Nadu judgment on one specific point. The larger bench held that even after a Bill is reconsidered and passed again by the Assembly, the Governor still has two choices left, either to give assent or to reserve the Bill for the President. This does not dilute the democratic concern that Justice Pardiwala had highlighted, but it does settle the legal position. The message from both benches is still the same: Governors cannot stall legislation, cannot invent new options, and cannot turn constitutional silence into a veto over the people’s representatives