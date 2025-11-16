TN Chief Minister M.K. Stalin Says Free Press Must Safeguard Democracy On National Press Day

Stalin says the press must remain the force that keeps democracy alive.
He commends journalists who challenge the Union BJP government.
The remarks were shared in a National Press Day social media post.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin marked National Press Day on Sunday by stressing that a free press is essential to sustaining democracy, even when other institutions come under pressure from those in authority.
According to The Hindu, Mr. Stalin, in a social media post, said that “in any democracy, institutions may be bent or captured by those in power, but the press must remain the force that keeps democracy alive.”
He also used the occasion to praise journalists who, he said, continue to challenge the Union BJP government. “On #NationalPressDay, I commend every journalist who refuses to bow to the authoritarianism of the Union BJP government and continues to expose its failures, its acts of corruption and its deceit with courage,” he said.
(With inputs from The Hindu)