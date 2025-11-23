India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: Senuran Muthusamy Recalls 2019 Horror Tour - What Really Happened?

During a forgettable debut series in India in 2019 when he got just two wickets in two Tests, the South African all-rounder of Indian descent reckoned that his career was as good as over

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2 Tea Report
South Africa's Senuran Muthusamy plays a shot on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati, India, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Senuran Muthusamy recalls previous India tour in 2019

  • He opens up about his mindset after the tour's conclusion

  • Muthusamy scored his maiden Test ton on day 2 against India in Guwahati

Life has indeed come a full circle for Senuran Muthusamy.

In 2019, during a forgettable debut series in India when he got just two wickets in two Tests, the South African all-rounder of Indian descent reckoned that his career was as good as over and he will never ever play a game in this country.

Cut to 2025, Muthusamy has cracked the code of the sub-continent after an impactful performance in Pakistan, where he scalped 11 wickets in the first Test and 89 not out in second Test.

Now he is cherishing the best day of his career with a game-changing 109 against India while coming in at a not-so-comfortable 201 for five.

"My journey's been unique. Got a taste of international cricket in 2019 in India, debuted here, went back into the wilderness a little bit. Like you say, cricket is such a journey that you just try to take it one day at a time. You try not to think too far ahead.

"But there were times, especially after 2019, where I wasn't sure if I'd ever play Test cricket again and certainly not in India after we lost that series," Muthusamy said, making no bones about where he stood in his career six years back.

Related Content
Related Content

"So just really grateful for the support that I've got back home, for the people that are really close with me, the coaches, the support staff here, the players, my family back home, my friends. They've been incredible." Muthusamy has also worked with sports scientist Cheryl Calder and that has also helped in enhancing his performance.

After his debut series in 2019, he had to wait for another four years to play his third Test and all this time he has gone through the hard grind of domestic cricket.

"Yeah, it's fantastic, especially having come through to India in 2019 and we lost the series pretty badly. So, yeah, I've gone back to domestic cricket and I've managed to work my way back into the national set-up and I'm just really grateful for the opportunity to be in India and to put in a performance like that in the first innings is an awesome experience."

His ancestors hail from Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu and he has never been there although his mother and aunts have been to their native town.

"Of course, I'm of Indian heritage, but that was quite a few generations ago. So my roots are in the south, in Tamil Nadu, my mum and my aunt have been to visit our extended family on that end of India, I haven't been there as yet."

Muthusamy views himself as an all-rounder, who would like to add value to the team in any department that he plays.

"I see myself as an all-rounder, so I try to contribute where I can towards the team's cause, whether it be bowling spin on the field or with the bat. I just try to add as much value as I can."

Muthusamy was all praise for Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen for their contrasting but effective batting performance on Sunday.

"With Kyle this morning, it was against a new ball and obviously with a nine o'clock start, we expected it to be really tough and for them to really test us and they did.

"So, I thought he batted really, really well. That was an awesome partnership to really set up the innings. And Marco (Jansen) was sublime when he came in.

"You guys know him really well from his T20 exploits, especially in India. He's got fantastic levers. He's a clean striker of the ball and he really, really showed his skills today. So, that was an awesome treat to watch from the other end," he gushed.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa, ODI Series: BCCI Announces Squad; Shubman Gill Officially Out - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  2. India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: Senuran Muthusamy Recalls 2019 Horror Tour - What Really Happened?

  3. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test Day 2: Senuran Muthusamy's Century Leads SA To 489 As IND Reach 9/0 In Reply

  4. Smriti Mandhana's Father Hospitalised, Cricketer's Wedding With Palash Muchhal Postponed - Report

  5. Who Is Senuran Muthusamy? South African, Who Has Indian Roots, Hit Maiden Ton In Guwahati

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  3. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  4. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  2. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  4. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  5. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Intensifies, Heavy Rain Expected November 26-28

  3. Bengaluru: BPO Managers Rescued After Gang Posing As Police Kidnaps And Extorts Rs 8.9 Lakh

  4. The Pamphlet Man: An Indian Professor’s Quest To Heal A Divided World

  5. Himachal Pilot’s Mortal Remains To Reach Native Village Today

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  2. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  3. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  4. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  5. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

US News

  1. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  2. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  3. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  4. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  5. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

World News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Peace Plan ‘Not My Final Offer’ As Allies Raise Concerns

  2. How Politics Is Affecting The G-20 Forum

  3. G20 Summit Opens With Early Adoption Of Declaration Despite US Objections

  4. US Report Says China Used India-Pakistan Clash To Test Its New Weapons

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For November 23–29, 2025: Major Life Changes Ahead For Aries, Taurus, Leo & Scorpio

  2. Desecration Of A Sacred Memory: Haq And The Pitfalls Of Dramatising History

  3. Why Sassoon Fishing Community Is Up In Arms Against Mumbai Port Authority: Explained

  4. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  5. AUS Vs ENG 1st Test, Ashes: Head’s Century Seals Two-Day Eight-Wicket Win For Aussies

  6. Justice B.R. Gavai Steps Down as Chief Justice of India: A Career Rooted in the Constitution

  7. South Africa Declares Gender-Based Violence A National Disaster After Nationwide Protests

  8. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start