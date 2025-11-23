India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: Senuran Muthusamy Recalls 2019 Horror Tour - What Really Happened?

South Africa's Senuran Muthusamy plays a shot on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati, India, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

South Africa's Senuran Muthusamy plays a shot on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati, India, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)