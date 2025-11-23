India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: Snickometer Shocks Jadeja As Senuran Muthusamy Spared By DRS Before Maiden Ton - Watch

Senuran Muthusamy gets spared by the DRS before hitting maiden century
The moment occurred during the 104th over on day 2
In what was quite a bizarre moment during the 2nd day of the series concluding Test between India and South Africa, the Decision Review System (DRS) stunned everyone and helped the visitors to further.
It involved South Africa's Senuran Muthusamy and Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The moment occured even before Muthusamy went on to hit the first century of this 2-match Test series.
The left-hander had settled down at the crease by then and was looking absolutely solid. Ravindra Jadeja came to bowl the 104th over when Muthusamy was just 2 runs away from half-century.
In the 2nd ball of the over, Jadeja tossed one at length and it spun inside to hit Muthusamy's front foot, as the latter got down and tried to sweep the ball away.
The ball was struck right at the knee roll and it looked plumb straightaway. On-field Umpire Rod Tucker didn't waste much time and raised his finer but Senuran Muthusamy had some doubts.
He went against Tucker's decision and went upstairs for a DRS. Muthusamy felt that the ball slightly nudged his glove before hitting the pad and the review confirmed it.
Snicko showed that there was just a slight murmur as the ball grazed past the glove and it was enough to convince 3rd Umpire Chris Gaffaney to overturn the on-field decision.
Those visuals shook every in the Indian camp with Ravindra Jadeja looking on the big screen in sheer disbelief. He thought he got the dangerous looking Muthusamy even before his half-century, but that wasn't going to be the case.
Senuran Muthusamy went on to smash his maiden Test hundred after a solid 88-run partnership with Kyle Verreynne, who was later stumped by Rishabh Pant for 45 runs.
Muthusamy struck his century right before lunch and that helped South Africa move to 428 runs at 7 wickets in 137 overs. His innings, which included 10 fours and 2 sixes, was put to an end by Mohammed Siraj in the first ball of the 138th over.
Yashasvi Jaiswal took Muthusamy's catch at fine-leg and the latter was reduced for a score of 109 off 206.