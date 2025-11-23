IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Muthusamy Breaks Drought With Gritty Fifty | SA 411/7 (133.4)

IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 2: South Africa's Senuran Muthusamy plays a shot on the first day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati, India, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Welcome to our live coverage of the India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2: The Rishabh Pant-led India will look to continue chipping away with the ball on a relatively flat wicket in Guwahati on Sunday (November 23, 2025). Having made its Test debut, the Barsapara Cricket Stadium offered conditions vastly different from those at the Eden Gardens, with the bowlers made to toil and earn their scalps. Kuldeep Yadav's three-fer and Mohammed Siraj's dismissal of Tony de Zorzi at the fag end of Day 1 put the hosts in front, with South Africa six down and 247 runs on the board. Can the Proteas tail resist India's skillful seam and spin-bowling for long on Day 2? Stay with us to find out. Follow the IND vs SA cricket live score and updates here:

23 Nov 2025, 12:53:00 pm IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: 400/7 (131.2) Bumrah sends a short one at Muthusamy, who goes for a rushed pull and edges it high, but just out of reach. Siraj rushes in, looks at a diving chance, hesitates, and the ball drops safely in front. Just one of those moments where the fielders can only grimace as the run sneaks through.

23 Nov 2025, 12:19:11 pm IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: SA 358/7 (125) Jadeja tests Muthusamy with a fullish delivery outside off, and he nudges it smartly to point for a single, opening the bat face just enough. The next ball, he gets forward again, defending solidly off the front foot—no run, just keeping things under control.

23 Nov 2025, 11:51:19 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: SA 330/6 (117.1) Washington Sundar drifts one in with a bit of bounce, but Muthusamy stays composed, leaning forward to calmly block it down towards mid-on. No run, just steady hands keeping the partnership ticking.

23 Nov 2025, 11:31:05 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Second Session Underway Bumrah fires in a yorker-length delivery, but Muthusamy has other ideas, he opens the face of the bat and drives it elegantly past a diving backward point. Perfect timing, and the ball races away to the fence for four. Smooth, classy, and the scoreboard ticks up once again.

23 Nov 2025, 11:20:12 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Tea Break Stubbs had urged Muthusamy and Verreynne to take South Africa forward last evening, and they’ve delivered exactly that on Day 2. Where most of the batters fell short after starts yesterday, this pair settled in, played with patience early on, and then kept the innings moving with smart rotation and timely shots. India’s bowlers searched but couldn’t break through, apart from a brief lbw scare from Jadeja that Muthusamy overturned. His fifty capped a strong seventh-wicket stand, and South Africa head into tea comfortably placed at 316 for 6 in 111 overs. Back in 20 for the next session.

23 Nov 2025, 10:51:17 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: SA 307/6 (107) Jadeja drifts one into the pads and Muthusamy eases it into the on-side for a singleand with that, he raises a hard-earned fifty. At last, someone from South Africa breaks through that ceiling; plenty had starts, none pushed on, but Muthusamy’s stayed stubborn, steady, and sharp. A quiet nudge, a loud milestone.

23 Nov 2025, 10:34:22 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: SA 300/6 (102.4) South Africa hit the 300 mark in style as Jadeja drops one a touch short and Verreynne pounces, waiting on it and slicing it late past slip with precision. The ball skids away to the rope, the crowd lifts, and the milestone lands with a punch of intent from the visitors.

23 Nov 2025, 10:10:42 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: SA 275/6 (94.2) Bumrah returns with that restless energy, and Verreynne gets him firstjus, t a short one on the hips, neatly tucked around the corner for a single. Muthusamy then takes on the next ball, working a pad-lined delivery behind square and sprinting hard for a sharp two as the throw skids into Pant, who fires a hopeful shy at the stumps but misses. India keep hunting, South Africa keep grinding, and every run feels like a small tug in this long tug-of-war.

23 Nov 2025, 09:44:28 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: SA 265/6 (91.4) Kuldeep steps in for his first spell of the day, but things get spicy even before he lets the ball go. He’s slow to get started, the umpires aren’t amused, and suddenly he’s sitting on two warnings. Pant doesn’t bother hiding his frustration, waving him along to speed it up, because one more slip and India hand over five free runs. Spin is on, tension is up, and the over hasn’t even properly begun.

23 Nov 2025, 09:17:07 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: SA 253/6 (84.4) Senuran Muthusamy and Kyle Verreynne are hanging in as Siraj steams in with intent, testing Muthusamy twice in a row, first a length ball outside off that’s calmly tapped to cover, then a fuller one that he meets with a solid bat but no run again. India keep the pressure high, South Africa try to stay patient, and the little battles in the middle are starting to heat up.

23 Nov 2025, 09:05:17 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Play Resumes Siraj bustles in with purpose, new ball hissing, field set tight with two slips and a gully waiting. "We Will Rock You" shakes the ground as Guwahati warms up, and Muthusamy gets tested right away. Siraj goes full at 131kph, shaping it back in, and Muthusamy holds his ground, the bat coming down late enough for an inside-edge to trickle toward backward square for a single. India won’t mind, they’ve started exactly in the zone they wanted.

India Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Guwahati Hourly Weather Forecast Today

