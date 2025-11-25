India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: Proteas Extend Lead To 395 Despite 3 Wickets In 1st Session On Day 4

Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar got appreciable turn but South Africa extended their overall lead to 395 runs by tea on the fourth day of the second Test against India

India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: Proteas Extend Lead To 395 Despite 3 Wickets In 1st Session
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma on the first day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
Summary
  • India off to a positive start on day 4 of 2nd Test against South Africa

  • Ravindra Jadeja struck twice while Washington Sundar scalped a wicket

  • South Africa extended lead to 395 before Tea break in Guwahati

Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar got appreciable turn but South Africa extended their overall lead to 395 runs by tea on the fourth day of the second Test against India.

Going into the break, South Africa had reached 107 for three in 40 overs in their second innings.

What will worry the Indian batters is the sudden turn that both Jadeja and Washington started extracting. Both are not known to get a lot of purchase on a helpful surface and the purchase they got was an indicator that the top soil is wearing away and would crumble more quickly when Indians bat last to save the game.

Follow the live score from the 2nd Test here

Openers Ryan Rickleton (35 off 64 balls) and Aiden Markram (29 off 84 balls) once again had a half-century stand before Jadeja removed both.

Rickleton, trying to reach to the pitch of the delivery, came too close and his lofted drive over cover couldn't beat Mohammed Siraj, who timed his jump to perfection.

In case of Markram, Jadeja bowled a classical left-arm orthodox spinner's delivery. He tossed it a tad slower drawing Markram into a forward defense. The batter had covered the angle perfectly but the ball gripped and then turned sharply to pass the outer edge and hit the off-stump.

The steady Washington then got rid of rival skipper Temba Bavuma (3) as one bowled in leg-middle lien cramped the batter for room and also jumped enough to kiss the gloves and fly towards leg-slip to Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Going into the break, Tony de Zorzi (21 batting) was giving company to Tristan Stubbs (14 batting), who was again displaying his dogged self by not taking any undue risks. De Zorzi, at the other end, was adventurous as he lofted Washington for a six over long on.

It will be interesting to find out how long the Proteas bat before India face the onerous task on a track that is finally showing some signs of deterioration.

