IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Bumrah And Co Aim To Unsettle Rickelton-Markram In Early Hours!

India Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Indian players walk off the field at the end of the third day's play in Guwahati. Photo: PTI

Welcome to our live coverage of the India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 4: The Rishabh Pant-led India have their backs against the wall in Guwahati, and look to make a bright start with the ball on Tuesday (November 25, 2025). Left with next to no chance of winning and squaring the series, the hosts must battle valiantly if they are to draw the second Test. South Africa stretched their lead to 314 runs, having all 10 wickets intact at stumps on Day 3 and openers Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram unseparated. The pitch is still good for batting, and the Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian attack needs one last almighty effort in the series to try and avoid an embarrassing whitewash. Follow the IND vs SA cricket live score and updates here:

LIVE UPDATES

25 Nov 2025, 09:02:29 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Day 4 Underway! Here we go! 1st session of the fourth day is underway in Guwahati and it's Jasprit Bumrah, who bowls the first over of the day to Ryan Rickelton. Remember, India will need early wickets and if they get 2-3 in the first few hours, then game will surely be on.

25 Nov 2025, 08:54:20 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Who Won The Toss? In case you missed most of the action, here's a short recap - Temba Bavum had won the toss and chose to bat first on November 22. South Africa ended up posting a mammoth 489 runs in the 1st innings, thanks to Senuran Muthusamy's century and Marco Jansen's 93 off 91. The top-order also made crucial contributions with Markram, Rickelton scoring in the 30s. Stubbs and Bavuma scored 49 and 41 respectively. The Proteas ended up batting for entire two days and yesterday as India got out to bat, Marco Jansen shellshocked the Indians with his 6-wicket haul which was complimented by Simon Harmer (3/64) and Keshav Maharaj (1/39). The hosts were bundled out for just 201 with Yashasvi Jaiswal becoming the only one to score a half-century.

25 Nov 2025, 08:29:31 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: What Should IND Look To Do? It is very tough being an Indian bowler at the moment. They bowled for the entire first two days, and then took the field again yesterday after India were bowled out for 201. The workload has surely been immense but they have got a massive job to do today. Early wickets is what the Indian camp will be looking for. The mantra is simple - hit the right line-length or hit the stumps, either ways, starting with a flurry of wickets will be important for Bumrah and co.

25 Nov 2025, 08:19:07 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Story So Far! India are potentially inching closer towards a home Test series whitewash for the first time since they lost to New Zealand by 3-0 last year. South Africa hold a commanding position in this match, leading by 314 runs with all 10 wickets available to surmount more pressure on the hosts today. Ryan Rickelton (12*) and Aiden Markram (13*) saw off day 3 without losing their wickets and they will start from from 26/0 today.