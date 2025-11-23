Who Is Senuran Muthusamy? South African, Who Has Indian Roots, Hit Maiden Ton In Guwahati

South Africa's Senuran Muthusamy celebrates after scoring a century on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

South Africa's Senuran Muthusamy celebrates after scoring a century on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. Photo: AP/Anupam Nath