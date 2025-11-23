Who Is Senuran Muthusamy? South African, Who Has Indian Roots, Hit Maiden Ton In Guwahati

Muthusamy educated himself from Clifton College and later pursued a bachelor's degree in social sciences at University of KwaZulu-Natal

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
South Africas Senuran Muthusamy celebrates after scoring a century
South Africa's Senuran Muthusamy celebrates after scoring a century on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
Summary
  • Senuran Muthusamy slammed his maiden Test ton against India

  • The southpaw has his roots in India's Tamil Nadu

  • He was born in Durban, Natal Province

South Africa found themselves dangling at 246/6 at stumps on day 1 of the 2nd Test against India at Guwahati. However, Senuran Muthusamy had other ideas as the southpaw's maiden Test hundred, rescued the visitors out of trouble and made sure the Proteas crossed 400-plus runs.

His previous best was an unbeaten 89 against Pakistan that came earlier this year. Muthusamy's half-century came off 121 balls before he shifted gears and hit the Indian bowlers with calculated aggression. Muthusamy's vigilant innings finally ended when he was dismissed on 109 by Mohammed Siraj.

Who Is Senuran Muthusamy?

Senuran Muthusamy, born on February 22 1994 in Durban, Natal Province, was born raised by Indian origin parents. He has his roots in Tamil Nadu, with his extended family residing in Nagapattinam.

Muthusamy educated himself from Clifton College and later pursued a bachelor's degree in social sciences at University of KwaZulu-Natal. However, his cricketing career kick-started in Durban, where he participated in school games and local matches.

He represented KwaZulu-Natal at the U-19 level and made steady progress there. His slight rise to fame saw him earn a spot in the South Africa's Under-19.

Muthusamy's meteoric rise saw him earn a maiden call-up to the South African team in the 2019 tour of India. He made his debut at Visakhapatnam. Till now, he has played 8 Tests for the Proteas and scored 388 runs at an average of 55.43.

Though not a huge turner of the ball, his left-arm spin has seen him pluck 277 wickets in First Class cricket and more so, earned him a huge scalp of Virat Kohli during the 2019 tour.

Published At:
  7. South Africa Declares Gender-Based Violence A National Disaster After Nationwide Protests

  8. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start