Will Sai Sudharsan Play IPL 2026? Rib Fracture Puts Doubt Over Gujarat Titans Star

Indian Premier League 2026: Sai Sudharsan is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a rib fracture during the domestic season, but medical assessments suggest the Gujarat Titans batter could still recover in time to play in IPL 2026

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sai Sudharan rib fracture injury layoff update Indian Premier League 2026
File photo of Gujarat Titans top order batter Sai Sudharsan. | Photo: File
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sudharsan fractured the anterior cortex of his right seventh rib during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match

  • 24-year-old batter is set to miss the remainder of Tamil Nadu’s Ranji Trophy campaign

  • BCCI medical staff estimate a six-to-eight-week recovery period allowing for IPL 2026 return

Sai Sudharsan’s availability for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has emerged as a major talking point after the young India batter sustained a rib fracture during the ongoing domestic season.

While the injury is expected to rule him out of red-ball cricket for several weeks, there is cautious optimism that Sudharsan could still be fit in time for IPL 2026, where he is a key member of the Gujarat Titans (GT) setup.

The 24-year-old fractured the anterior cortex of the seventh rib on the right side while playing for Tamil Nadu in a Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 2 match against Madhya Pradesh in Ahmedabad.

The injury occurred as Sudharsan attempted a diving run, hurting an area that had already taken a blow during a net session earlier in the tournament.

IPL 2026 Hope Alive Despite Ranji Blow

According to a BCCI source, Sudharsan is likely to be sidelined for more than a month, effectively ruling him out of Tamil Nadu’s remaining Ranji Trophy fixtures. However, the injury timeline suggests that a return in time for IPL 2026 remains a realistic possibility.

Sudharsan reported to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru on December 29, where scans confirmed a “slender, undisplaced fracture of the anterior cortex of the right seventh rib.” Medical staff noted that the fracture was in the same region where he had earlier been struck during practice.

The COE assessment outlined a structured rehabilitation plan, stating that Sudharsan has already begun lower-body strength and conditioning work, with protective measures in place to allow the rib to heal.

“Sai is undertaking lower-body strength and conditioning work with appropriate protection to the injured rib to facilitate healing, and he has responded well to the program,” the report said.

Timeline Boosts Gujarat Titans’ IPL 2026 Plans

Upper-body training is expected to resume once acute symptoms subside over the next 7-10 days, after which Sudharsan will be gradually eased into a full conditioning routine. Medical estimates suggest that such rib injuries typically take six to eight weeks to heal.

This timeline offers encouragement for the Gujarat Titans, with IPL 2026 scheduled to begin on March 26. While he is currently not part of India’s white-ball setup, Sudharsan remains a highly regarded top-order prospect.

That said, the injury comes at a challenging time in his career. Sudharsan has endured a difficult run in Test cricket, managing to score runs in only two of his 11 innings.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published At:
