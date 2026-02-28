Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do Episodes Drop?

Season 2 release schedule explained

Season 1 unfolded in the aftermath of 2014’s Godzilla, following two siblings uncovering their family’s connection to Monarch. Their search led them to Army officer Lee Shaw across two timelines, the 1950s and the present day. Now, Season 2 raises the threat level, pulling both heroes and adversaries towards Kong’s Skull Island and introducing a mysterious coastal village tied to a rising Titan.