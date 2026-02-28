Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do Episodes Drop?

Here’s the complete release schedule, episode count, returning cast and what the new Skull Island storyline means for the MonsterVerse.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 Photo: Apple TV
Summary
  • Monarch Legacy of Monsters Season 2 weekly Apple TV+ rollout.

  • 10-episode season expands MonsterVerse lore with Titan X.

  • Kong and Godzilla return as Skull Island storyline unfolds.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 release schedule details are finally here, and the MonsterVerse series is expanding in scale and stakes. The new chapter continues to explore the shadowy organisation Monarch and its uneasy relationship with the Titans, while pushing the story into more dangerous territory.

Season 2 release schedule explained

Season 1 unfolded in the aftermath of 2014’s Godzilla, following two siblings uncovering their family’s connection to Monarch. Their search led them to Army officer Lee Shaw across two timelines, the 1950s and the present day. Now, Season 2 raises the threat level, pulling both heroes and adversaries towards Kong’s Skull Island and introducing a mysterious coastal village tied to a rising Titan.

Apple teases that past secrets will collide with present consequences. The return of Kong and Godzilla anchors the narrative, while a new creature, Titan X, emerges from the deep. Described as an ancient and unpredictable force, Titan X sits at the centre of the unfolding mystery, blurring loyalties between family, friend and foe.

All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 Countdown Begins - Netflix
All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Countdown Begins: Cast, Plot, Streaming And More

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Cast, episode count and weekly rollout

Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett and Anders Holm reprise their roles. New additions include Takehiro Hira, Amber Midthunder, Curtis Cook, Cliff Curtis, Dominique Tipper and Camilo Jiménez Varón.

Related Content

Season 2 consists of 10 episodes, matching the first instalment. Episodes are released weekly on Fridays at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET, though they occasionally appear a few hours earlier on Thursday evenings.

Here’s the full release schedule:

  • Episode 1, “Cause and Effect” – February 27, 2026

  • Episode 2, “Resonance” – March 6, 2026

  • Episode 3 – March 13, 2026

  • Episode 4 – March 20, 2026

  • Episode 5 – March 27, 2026

  • Episode 6 – April 3, 2026

  • Episode 7 – April 10, 2026

  • Episode 8 – April 17, 2026

  • Episode 9 – April 24, 2026

  • Episode 10 (Finale) – May 1, 2026

Beef Season 2 announced with first look images - Netflix
Beef Season 2: Netflix Unveils First-Look Images, Announces Release Date

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Where to watch season 2:

The series streams exclusively on Apple TV+. A subscription costs $12.99 per month or $99.99 per year. New users can access a seven-day free trial, and select Apple device purchases may include three months of complimentary access.

Season 2 premiered on February 27, 2026, with new episodes arriving weekly through May 1, 2026.

