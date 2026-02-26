Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2: Anthony And Kate Return With Baby Edmund

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 sees Anthony and Kate return to the Ton with their newborn son Edmund. The Netflix drama sets up new family tensions and emotional turns as the Viscount steps back into Bridgerton life.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2
Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 brings Anthony and Kate back into the spotlight.

  • The couple returns as parents, introducing their newborn son, Edmund Bridgerton.

  • Their re-entry subtly reshapes family dynamics in the latest Netflix season.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 marks a turning point as Anthony and Kate finally step back into the Ton, this time as parents. The first look confirms that the Viscount and Viscountess are embracing a new chapter with their newborn son, Edmund, named after Anthony’s late father. For viewers who missed their presence in the earlier episodes, this return feels both overdue and deeply personal.

Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, is seen preparing to resume his duties at Aubrey Hall, while Kate remains in India with their child. The update, shared by Netflix, hints at a quieter, steadier version of the once-restless Viscount.

Why did Anthony and Kate leave in the first place?

At the end of Season 3, the couple chose to travel to India, extending their honeymoon and stepping away from family obligations. It was a rare pause for two characters who had carried immense responsibility. Their absence in Season 4 Part 1 left a noticeable gap in the Bridgerton family tree, especially with Edmund’s arrival adding a new branch to the legacy.

Still From Bridgerton season 4 - Netflix
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Trailer: Benedict, Sophie Face Class Divide

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

How will their return affect the Bridgertons?

Family remains central to the series. Showrunner Jess Brownell recently noted in an interview with Glamour that the sibling dynamic continues to shape the story. Anthony’s bond with Benedict is expected to regain focus, while Kate’s evolving rapport with Eloise promises layered exchanges.

Related Content
Related Content

Their presence is also set to influence Benedict and Sophie’s unfolding romance, subtly shifting the emotional balance within the household.

What about Kate’s relationships?

Kate’s connection with Eloise has always carried sparks of tension and wit. With her return, that dynamic is likely to deepen, now shaped by motherhood and experience. The tone feels more mature, less combative and quietly confident.

Bridgerton Season 4 Still - IMDB
Bridgerton Season 4 Review | A Kiss For The Romantically Injured

BY Srishti Walia

When is Bridgerton Season 4 releasing and where to watch?

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 streams on Netflix, with the latest episodes airing at 1:30 pm IST today.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. West Indies Vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Unbeaten Teams Meet In Motera; Proteas Win Helps India

  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Preview: Men In Blue Clash With The Chevrons In Do-Or-Die Super 8 Encounter

  3. T20 World Cup Dispatch: India Derailed, Already? Pitch Betrayal Elsewhere, And The Message From A Captain's Wife

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head, Key Battles And Match Prediction

  5. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: What Happens If Jammu & Kashmir Vs Karnataka Ends In A Draw?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. I Love Rajini Films, Pinarayi Tells Mohanlal, Internet Erupts 

  2. Day In Pics: February 25, 2026

  3. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Rejects Congress Claims On Old-Age Pension Cancellation

  4. AI Summit Protest: Himachal Police Detain 20 Delhi Police Cops In Shimla Over “Illegal” Arrests

  5. Veteran CPI Leader R Nallakannu Passes Away At 101

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  2. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  3. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  4. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  5. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. PM Modi In Israel, Visit Signals Growing Strategic Ties Amid Regional Flux

  2. Bill Gates Apologises Over Ties with Epstein, Says He Did 'Nothing Illicit'

  3. Trump: Pakistan PM Told Me 35 Million Would Have Died Without My India-Pakistan Intervention

  4. PM Modi Affirms India’s Support For Israel During Address To Knesset

  5. Trump Tells Big Tech To Build Their Own Power Plants For Data Centres

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Budget 2026-27: Rs 80,952 Crore Proposed For Mumbai Infrastructure

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Preview: Will Jammu And Kashmir Declare? Famed Karnataka Batting Under Scanner

  4. BBC Orders Fast-Track Investigation Into Racial Slur Broadcast At BAFTA Awards, Calls It 'Serious Mistake'

  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Bruised Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Chepauk Nets

  6. Our Universe Episodes 7 And 8: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

  7. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  8. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 