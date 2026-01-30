Bridgerton Season 4 Review | A Kiss For The Romantically Injured

The promise of the Bridgerton series has never been about scratching a simple romantic itch. It has always been about tugging at our deepest desires, of surrendering to impulses and fancies. We enter with the belief—despite any previous discontent with the last seasons—that passion, affection, and imagination will couple with sexual tension, difference and errors in judgement to stir us into a state of total feeling. We watch to be transported to a time and place where the disorderliness of desire and the textures of life mingle in the most extraordinary ways. And yet, there is always the flicker of the real, the possibility of love existing beyond class, race, gender and ethnicity. The stakes are immense; one imbalance in the general tenor, and the subterfuge shatters; the spectator curses the makers for having sold a ruse. Too much reality, and resolutions seem like cop-outs that dissolve conflicts; too little reality, and the whole affair gets dismissed as untrue.