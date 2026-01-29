OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Daldal, Bridgerton Season 4, Mardaani 3, And More

As January draws to a close, the entertainment calendar quietly shifts gears. Theatres and OTT platforms are lining up a mix that covers crime thrillers, psychological dramas, spy action and glossy romance. From high-stakes Bollywood films arriving on the big screen to buzzy OTT titles making their digital debut, this week’s slate offers something for every kind of viewer. If you are scanning for OTT and theatrical releases this week in India, here is a complete guide to what is new and worth your time.