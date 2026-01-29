OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Daldal, Bridgerton Season 4, Mardaani 3, And More

There are major OTT and theatrical releases this week across genres.
Dhurandhar and Daldal headline new OTT releases.
Mardaani 2 and Mayasabha are major theatrical releases.
As January draws to a close, the entertainment calendar quietly shifts gears. Theatres and OTT platforms are lining up a mix that covers crime thrillers, psychological dramas, spy action and glossy romance. From high-stakes Bollywood films arriving on the big screen to buzzy OTT titles making their digital debut, this week’s slate offers something for every kind of viewer. If you are scanning for OTT and theatrical releases this week in India, here is a complete guide to what is new and worth your time.
Films Releasing in Theatres This Week (January 30)
The theatrical lineup this week leans heavily on intense storytelling and strong performances, with familiar titles returning to cinemas alongside new releases.
1. Mardaani 3
Mardaani 3 is the third instalment in the hit Hindi action-thriller franchise, with Rani Mukerji reprising her role as fearless police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film follows Shivani as she investigates the disappearance of dozens of young girls and confronts a powerful criminal network. The highly anticipated sequel continues the series’ focus on gritty crime narratives and intense character drama, and is set to release in cinemas on January 30, 2026.
2. Human Cocaine
Directed by Sarim Momin, this gritty thriller stars Siddhant Kapoor and Ishita Raj. The film dives into a shadowy world of crime, corruption and moral decay. With its intense narrative and grounded performances, Human Cocaine positions itself as a dark, character-driven drama.
3. Mayasabha: The Hall of Illusion
Rahi Anil Barve returns with a psychological thriller that promises a haunting cinematic experience. Starring Jaaved Jaaferi, the film explores perception, illusion and the fragile line between reality and belief. Its layered storytelling makes it one of the more intriguing upcoming movies in theatres this week.
OTT Releases This Week
While cinemas offer intensity, OTT platforms are bringing variety. From international romance to Indian psychological crime dramas, streaming releases this week are stacked.
4. Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 – Netflix
Netflix’s globally popular romance series returns with a fresh chapter. This season shifts focus to Benedict Bridgerton, long known as the family’s free spirit. Set once again in the opulent world of the Ton, the story unfolds after a masked ball where Benedict meets a mysterious woman hiding her true identity. The season features new faces alongside familiar ones and will roll out in two parts, with the second arriving later next month.
5. Dhurandhar – Netflix
One of the biggest box office successes of last year, Dhurandhar finally arrives on OTT. The spy action thriller boasts a formidable ensemble including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. Known for its scale, political undertones and muscular action, the film’s digital release has been highly anticipated. For those searching Dhurandhar OTT release date on Netflix, this marks its long-awaited streaming debut.
6. Daldal – Prime Video
Bhumi Pednekar headlines this psychological crime drama directed by Amit Raj Gupta. Based on Vish Dhamija’s novel Bhindi Bazaar, Daldal delves into obsession, power and moral ambiguity. The series has already sparked interest with its moody trailer and promises a slow-burn narrative suited for viewers who enjoy dark, unsettling stories. If you are looking up the Daldal Prime Video release date, this is one of the standout new releases on OTT this week.