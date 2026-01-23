Beef Season 2: Netflix Unveils First-Look Images, Announces Release Date

Netflix's critically acclaimed show, Beef is returning with season 2 soon. The streamer announced Beef 2 release date with the first-look images.

  • Beef is set to be back with Season 2.

  • The second season of the Emmy-winning anthology series will arrive on Netflix this April.

  • The first-look images of the cast have been unveiled.

Beef, one of the most-watched shows on Netflix, is set to be back with Season 2. The OTT giant announced Beef Season 2 release date with the first-look pictures of the star cast. The show will premiere this April.

Beef season 2 announced

The second season of the Emmy-winning anthology series will arrive on Netflix on April 16, 2026. The streamer confirmed the date and also revealed the cast in a social media post. Sharing the first-look images of the cast, it wrote, "Every relationship has its BEEF. Here’s your first look at Season 2, premiering April 16."

Beef season 2 cast

Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny will lead the the second next instalment of Beef.

Charles Melton, Youn Yuh Jung, and Song Kang Ho are also part of the cast. William Fichtner, Mikaela Hoover and K-Pop star BM are also confirmed to be part of season 2.

The debut season starred Ali Wong and Steven Yeun in the lead roles.

In the images, Melton is seen doing weight lifting, Spaeny looks worried on a hospital bed, and Isaac drives a golf cart. Mulligan is considering a facelift.

The premise of the second season will be different from the first season as it moves into an elite country club.

Melton and Spaeny play young couple Austin and Ashley, who work at the club where they witness a fight between their boss and his wife, Josh (Issac) and Lindsay (Mulligan).

According to Variety, Beef season 2 will have eight episodes of 30 minutes each. Creator Lee Sung Jin has returned as the showrunner and executive producer. Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, who starred in and executive produced Season 1, are again serving as executive producers alongside Jake Schreier, Kitao Sakurai, Ethan Kuperberg, Anna Ouyang Moench, Mulligan, Isaac, Melton and Spaeny. It has been produced by A24.

