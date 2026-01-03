Nepal Mobilises 80,000 Troops For April 2026 Local Elections

The massive deployment — one of the largest in recent years — will see troops stationed at sensitive polling stations, district headquarters, border areas and major urban centres to prevent violence, booth capturing, intimidation and any attempts to disrupt the electoral process. The decision comes amid rising political tensions between the ruling coalition (led by Nepali Congress and CPN-UML) and the opposition alliance, as well as concerns over ethnic and regional flare-ups in the Terai and hill districts.