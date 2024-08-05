Crossing The 50% Cap On Reservations Needs A Deeper Study Of Society

The division Bench of the High Court delved into the objection to Articles 15(4) and 16(4) of the Constitution. Article 16(4) states that the State may reserve posts for any backward class that are not sufficiently represented in the state’s services. Article 15(4) gives the State the authority to make any special provisions for the advancement of SCs, STs, and any socially and educationally backward classes of citizens. The court determined that the government’s primary concern was the fact that a sizable amount of the state’s population belonged to the backward classes and that their representation in the unreserved category was out of proportion. The judgement denies the argument of proportional representation for backward classes; it holds that the word proportionate is not a subject matter in Articles 15 and 16. However, the subject matter of proportionate representation is dealt with in Articles 330(2), 243D, and 243T, which deal with the representation of SCs and STs in the Lok Sabha, panchayats, and municipalities, respectively, employ the phrase proportional representation.